On the second day of the school year, Burlington school superintendent Tom Flanagan strode down the halls of C.P. Smith Elementary School, greeting staff and students. It was still morning, but the temperature outside had topped 80 degrees, so Flanagan had shed his suit jacket and rolled up the sleeves of his blue button-down. A 48-year-old former hockey and soccer player, he still has the solid build and buoyant energy of an athlete.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 12 DAYS AGO