Lane Reductions on Bristol Street , September 15 – 18, 2021

Starting on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, the following lane reductions will occur on Bristol Street between Edinger Avenue and First Street due to a paving project:

- Wednesday-9-15-21, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane both northbound and southbound on Bristol Street between Edinger Avenue and First Street

- Thursday, 9-16-21, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane only southbound on Bristol Street between Edinger Avenue and First Street

- Saturday,9-18-21, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Bristol Street will be reduced to one lane both northbound and southbound between Edinger Avenue and First Street for paving

Please use alternate routes and plan for possible delays since these lane reductions will impact traffic flow. Access to businesses will be maintained at all times. We apologize for any inconveniences and thank you for understanding.