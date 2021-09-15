CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Lane Reductions on Bristol Street , September 15 – 18, 2021

Santa Ana, California
Santa Ana, California
 5 days ago

Starting on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, the following lane reductions will occur on Bristol Street between Edinger Avenue and First Street due to a paving project:

- Wednesday-9-15-21, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane both northbound and southbound on Bristol Street between Edinger Avenue and First Street

- Thursday, 9-16-21, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane only southbound on Bristol Street between Edinger Avenue and First Street

- Saturday,9-18-21, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Bristol Street will be reduced to one lane both northbound and southbound between Edinger Avenue and First Street for paving

Please use alternate routes and plan for possible delays since these lane reductions will impact traffic flow. Access to businesses will be maintained at all times. We apologize for any inconveniences and thank you for understanding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HFX3H_0bwImFhn00

Comments / 0

Related
Canton Repository

Market Avenue N, Fourth Street NW curb lane closed

CANTON – The southbound curb lane on Market Avenue N and Fourth Street NW will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday until 4 p.m. Friday. Crews will be repairing an American Electric Power vault in the area, according to the Canton Engineering Department.
CANTON, OH
NBC 29 News

Emmet Street construction closes northbound lane

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The northbound lane of Emmet Street between Ivy Road and Massie Road in Charlottesville will be closed weekdays starting September 20 until October 1. According to a city press release, the turn lane from Ivy Road to northbound Emmet Street will also be closed. Walkers will...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
riverbender.com

I-55/64 Eastbound Lane Closure Changes On The Poplar Street Bridge

EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, weather permitting, crews will begin changing the lane closure configuration of Interstate 55/64 eastbound across the Poplar Street Bridge. Crews will be opening the three right lanes and closing the two left lanes.
MADISON, IL
cityofwoodland.org

West Street Work Begins Monday, September 20

The City's contractor for this project, Lister Construction, will grind off the top two inches of pavement and repave with a new two inch layer of asphalt. West Street will remain open during construction and all traffic will be routed around where the contractor is working. However, it is best to avoid the construction area if possible. After the repaving portion is finished the road will be restriped with fresh paint.
WOODLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Street#Lane Reductions
Wicked Local

No bike lane yet for deadly Mass Ave and Appleton Street intersection

The Select Board opted against the creation of a separate bike lane near the intersection of Mass Ave and Appleton Street, instead electing for a less invasive option as a short-term solution before an improved traffic signal can be installed. The decision to increase the safety of the intersection came...
SOMERVILLE, MA
skokie.org

Lane and Sidewalk Closures for Construction Activity on Oakton Street and Lincoln Avenue

On Monday, September 20, 2021, construction operations for the Highpoint at 8000 North development will occur on Oakton Street and Lincoln Avenue. As a result of the construction activity, one westbound lane and sidewalks on Oakton Street between Lincoln and Floral Avenues will be closed to ensure the safety of both motorists and construction workers. The southbound right turn lane, parking lane, and sidewalk along Lincoln just north of Oakton street also will be closed. Weather permitting, lane and sidewalk closures are expected to be in place through Friday, September 24, 2021.
TRAFFIC
livingsnoqualmie.com

Work Scheduled for Bendigo and Park Street Intersection on September 15th

Contractor crews will be working at the intersection of Bendigo and Park Street on the evening of Wednesday, September 15th, to install traffic cameras that will take the place of traffic loops that will be removed during the Park Street Overlay Project. Lanes on Bendigo Boulevard will be shifted to...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WLBT

Lane closures on I-20 in Rankin County to begin September 13

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, there will be alternating lane closures on I-20 in Rankin County. MDOT says the reason for the closures on I-20 westbound from State Route 18 to Pearson Road is due to shoulder maintenance. Drivers are advised to slow...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
KFVS12

Annual Manifolds on Main Street will begin on Sunday, September 19

On Monday, September 13, two shootings occurred hitting outside a residence and a garage. Watch First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 9/13. Watch First Alert Weather at 5 p.m. on 9/13. VOD Recordings. Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 9/12/21. Updated: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT. Heartland Sports...
PUBLIC SAFETY
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Construction closes County PV ramps and lanes starting September 15

West Bend, WI – Dependent upon weather, construction of ramp extensions at both the County PV southbound entrance ramp and northbound exit ramp to/from USH 45, and resurfacing of the County PV roadway between the ramps is scheduled to begin Wednesday, September 15, 2021. RAMP CLOSURE. The County PV southbound...
WEST BEND, WI
Caught in Southie

L Street Station Community Meeting on September 21st

776 Summer Street Deconstruction Informational Meeting. On Tuesday, September 21 at 6:00 PM there will be a virtual meeting held to update the neighborhood on upcoming work at the former Edison power station at 776 Summer Street. Deconstruction and environmental clean up of the site will begin in the coming months as part of the redevelopment of the property, and this will be a chance to hear from members of the development and construction teams about that work and how the neighborhood can stay updated on progress.
POLITICS
cbslocal.com

Newbury Street Will Be Closed To Cars Again In September

BOSTON (CBS) — Open Newbury Street will continue in September after the pedestrian-only Sundays were successful in August, Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s Office announced Monday. On Sept. 26, Newbury will be closed to cars. This gives businesses more room to engage with customers and use outdoor space, Janey said. Kathy...
TRAFFIC
RiverBender.com

Local Ongoing Lane Restrictions For The Week Of September 13, 2021

Motorists should be aware of the following ongoing closures: BOND COUNTY • No lane restrictions at this time. CLINTON COUNTY • Construction of a research & certification track along US 50 near Trenton. The purpose of this track is to certify, validate, and calibrate the Department and contractor equipment which will aid in the construction of smoother, safer, and structurally sound roads. This work is expected to be completed by Spring 2022. (PAG) GREENE COUNTY • No Closures Continue Reading
TRAFFIC
Petoskey News-Review

Repair work at Mitchell Street bridge to require U.S. 31 lane restriction

Repairs planned for next week along a sidewalk on Petoskey's Mitchell Street bridge and to a nearby bridge approach will require a lane restriction in that area of U.S. 31, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. The work is expected to begin Monday, Sept. 13 and to be finished around...
PETOSKEY, MI
The Ithaca Voice

Meadow Street will shrink to one lane for work on Sept. 8

ITHACA, N.Y.—Asphalt repairs will reduce parts of Meadow Street to one lane on Wednesday, Sept. 8, though the work is only expected to last through that day. The impacted area will be the 200-300 blocks of South Meadow Street and the 500-600 blocks of North Meadow Street. The roads will be reduced to one lane in the area for the duration of the work.
ITHACA, NY
Santa Ana, California

Santa Ana, California

54
Followers
132
Post
467
Views
ABOUT

Santa Ana /ˌsæntə ˈænə/ (Spanish for 'Saint Anne') is the second most populous city and the county seat of Orange County, California, in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The United States Census Bureau estimated its 2019 population at 332,318, making Santa Ana the 57th-most populous city in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy