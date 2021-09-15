Leading Supply Chain Solution Provider, Made4net, Announces Rebrand
Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain solutions, today announced a rebranding to include a new visual identity, logo and website. Made4net is recognized for its configurable supply chain solutions that are scalable for companies of all sizes. The new brand highlights the flexibility of the company’s solutions and services, which give customers the ability to quickly adapt to changing supply chain markets and customer demands.www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0