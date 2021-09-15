CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Leading Supply Chain Solution Provider, Made4net, Announces Rebrand

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMade4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain solutions, today announced a rebranding to include a new visual identity, logo and website. Made4net is recognized for its configurable supply chain solutions that are scalable for companies of all sizes. The new brand highlights the flexibility of the company’s solutions and services, which give customers the ability to quickly adapt to changing supply chain markets and customer demands.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Strain on supply chain leads to purchase limits on certain products

PORTAGE, Mich. — A strain on the supply chain has led to retailers imposing purchase limits on certain items. Local retailers, like the Meijer in Portage, put up signs that read, "Demand for this product is extraordinarily high." Designated items could only be purchased in smaller qualities, such as two or four at a time.
PORTAGE, MI
MySanAntonio

What are tk domains? The small group of islands that dominates the internet

The world of web domains can be a complicated subject and can often be a considerable expense for entrepreneurs just starting out. For this inconvenience, a company located in an archipelago of Oceania offers domains with free and paid modality. Here we tell you everything about them and the criticisms that have been made.
INTERNET
MySanAntonio

EHR Vendor Reinvents Long-Term Care Software with User-Backed Design

Fifty-two-year-old Company Shakes Things Up by Involving Customers in Development. On July 20, 2021, Experience Care released an innovative point of care system that was developed, in part, by its customers. So far, the support for the module has been overwhelming. Customers in long-term care are frustrated with the disconnect...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Chains#Solution#Rebranding#Productivity#Wms#Gartner#Scexpert
andnowuknow.com

Laws Logistics Brings Timely Solutions to Supply Chain Operators; Mike Laws Shares

MERRIMACK, NH - As it continues its mission of bringing timely solutions to the supply chain, Laws Logistics, formerly known as Lawgistics, recently announced a company rebranding and launched a new website. The new website includes an overview of the company’s approach, case studies of past projects, and answers to some of the industry’s most pressing supply chain questions.
INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

NPD: 41% of Smart Home Security Retail Purchasers Sign Up for Video Subscription Services

24/7 Video recording is the top reason to purchase a subscription. According to the latest Home Automation Ownership & Usage Report from NPD’s Connected Intelligence, 41% of consumers who purchased security cameras, security systems, or smart doorbells at retail choose to pay for a subscription service to access premium features. With unit sales of these products expected to grow nearly 20% through 2023, according to NPD’s Future of Tech report, this creates an opportunity for smart home manufacturers to appeal to consumers for supplemental revenue.
RETAIL
MySanAntonio

Relias and ContinuumCloud Announce Official Partnership

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. ContinuumCloud, a leading provider of EHR and HCM software for behavioral health and human services organizations, and Relias, a global SaaS company specializing in education solutions for healthcare organizations, announce a strategic partnership to connect systems and modernize processes for onboarding, training, and developing staff.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Designatronics, Inc. is Recognized as a Long Island 2021 Top Workplace

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Designatronics, Inc., a leader in providing comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical engineered solutions through its’ brands, Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), Quality Bearings & Components (QBC), and QTC Metric Gears has been awarded a 2021 Top Workplaces honor by Long Island Press and Dan’s Papers. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures aspects of workplace culture that are critical to the success of an organization, including, but not limited to alignment, execution, and connection. Visit energage.com.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
MySanAntonio

CanAm Enterprises Announces Appointment of Peter Calabrese as CEO of CanAm Investor Services

CanAm is pleased to announce that it has appointed Peter Calabrese as the Chief Executive Officer of its affiliate broker-dealer group, CanAm Investor Services, LLC. CanAm Enterprises, a leading full service financial firm specializing in immigration-linked investment funds, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Peter Calabrese as the Chief Executive Officer of its affiliate broker-dealer group, CanAm Investor Services, LLC.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

ProductLife Group and Juuka Advisory team up to launch ProductLife Consulting

PARIS (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Regulatory compliance outsourcing services specialist, ProductLife Group (“PLG”) and strategy and operations consulting company, Juuka Advisory (“Juuka”), have teamed up to form a new consulting venture, ProductLife Consulting. Juuka Advisory, a strategy consulting specialist for the Life Sciences & Cosmetics industries handles more than 50...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Trello down: Office organisation tool breaks in middle of workday

Trello, the tool for organising tasks at work and elsewhere, has broken in the middle of the workday.The company acknowledged that users might find the site and app slow, or that they might simply refuse to work at all. Some reported seeing just completely blank screens.“Our engineering team is actively investigating this incident and working to bring Trello back up as quickly as possible,” Trello said.“Users affected by this incident may notice that Trello is slow or completely unavailable in both the web and mobile apps.”
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

Kornit Ties Digital Textile Tech to Environmental Goals

Kornit technology enables sustainable production on demand, which eliminates overproduction of apparel and textiles, the company noted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS New York

Experts Advise Shopping Early As Pandemic-Related Supply Chain Issues Continue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The holidays are not here yet, but some people are already starting to stock up on gifts. That’s because shortages are already starting to show up across the supply chain. Shopper Nicole Jimenez, of Harlem, browsed a toy aisle, seeing some empty shelves that could be the result of COVID-related problems with supply chain. With the holidays coming up, she wants to be safe, not sorry. “If there’s a lot of people going to order maybe the same things all at the same time, it might not get there on time. You might not have a gift for that person,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
baybusinessnews.com

3 Echoes Announces Rebranding And Expansion

3 Echoes Content Studio, formerly known as 3 Echoes Productions, is expanding its services to help brands optimize their marketing initiatives through content strategy, creation and execution. The expanded and newly rebranded 3 Echoes Content Studio in Mobile intends to help marketers master their content strategy at every step in the process, from concept to completion. 3 Echoes Content Studio’s expanded services include video production, audio production, photography, live events, native content and digital content. As part of its expansion, the company is introducing a new logo and website. 3 Echoes also has special projects with The Weather Channel, The Home Depot, The Quikrete Cos. and more planned. It was founded in 1997 by Danny Lipford to produce his Emmy-nominated television series Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford. Since, it has operated as a division of Today’s Homeowner Media.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Climb Channel Solutions to Distribute MSP Solutions by N-able, a Leading Global Provider of Software that Empowers MSPs

Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, announced a new agreement with N-able, a leading global provider of software that empowers managed services providers (MSPs) to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) navigate the digital evolution. This partnership with N-able strengthens...
SOFTWARE
irmagazine.com

CFOs bemoan supply chain disruption

Supply chain disruption has caused a notable rise in costs and further negative impacts are expected during the rest of the year, according to a survey of mainly US-based CFOs by Deloitte. In the quarterly poll of finance chiefs, 44 percent say supply chain issues have increased costs by 5...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

A Solution for Shortening Feedback Loops: Announcing Viable, the Startup Providing Instant Qualitative Customer Insights

Viable, an analytics startup using artificial intelligence to automate text analysis of customer feedback, announced it has raised $3.9 million in pre-seed and seed funding to bring to market its next generation qualitative feedback analysis AI tool. Craft Ventures and Javelin Venture Partners led the funding rounds respectively. Marketing Technology...
TECHNOLOGY
wflx.com

Pandemic supply chain issues cause businesses to look for new, local solutions

Many industries have been hit hard by the pandemic and supply chain issues are causing problems for many in day-to-day business. “So it’s been a perfect storm,” said Nikki Levy of Nikki Levy Interiors. “We have the influx of people, and the entire commercial industry has suffered greatly. We have no workers. No materials. Shipping has declined enormously. Our vendors are under a lot of pressure.”
HOME & GARDEN
pymnts

Google Unveils Supply Chain Twin Solution

Google on Tuesday (Sept. 14) rolled out Supply Chain Twin, a Google Cloud-based initiative that helps companies to create a so-called “digital twin” of their physical supply chain, according to a Venture Beat report. Supply Chain Twin organizes a company’s data to provide a full picture of their suppliers, inventories...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy