Economy

Australian Market Modestly Lower

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Wednesday, giving up the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 below the 7,400 level, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, as materials, financial and energy stocks dragging the market, even as the domestic coronavirus situation remains a concern, particularly in New South Wales and Victoria.

CNBC

What China developer Evergrande's debt crunch means for U.S. investors: Ed Yardeni

A debt crunch involving China's second largest properly developer has caught investors' attention in the past week. Evergrande, the Shenzhen-based company, is facing a default on its debt burden of roughly $300 billion. The crisis has echoes to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, which marked its 13-year anniversary last week, a development that at the time sent shockwaves through global markets.
ECONOMY
CNN

Dow tumbles 900 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
STOCKS
cheddar.com

Markets Open Sharply Lower as China Evergrande Falls

Markets opened sharply lower as investors await a decision on tapering and interest rates from the Federal Reserve. Stocks are also pulling back as shares of China Evergrande Group continue to tank. Michele Schneider, Partner and Director of Trading Research & Education for "MarketGauge.com" joined Cheddar's Opening Bell.
STOCKS
#Oil Stocks#Energy Stocks#Australian#Bhp Group#Fortescue Metals#Mineral Resources#Woodside Petroleum#Beach Energy#Oil Search#Origin Energy#Wisetech Global#Westpac#National Australia Bank#Commonwealth Bank#Anz Banking#Evolution Mining#Northern Star Resources#Newcrest Mining#Gold Road Resources#Resolute Mining
Business Insider

U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved sharply lower during trading on Monday, extending the drop seen last week. With the downward move on the day, the Dow and the S&P 500 have fallen to their lowest intraday levels in about two months. Currently, the major averages remain firmly in negative territory....
STOCKS
Business Insider

Ripple Effect Pressuring Global Stock Markets

The orderly selloff we’ve been having just got a bit disorderly. The markets started the week feeling like it was a Manic Monday with stock futures sharply lower on extended concerns regarding China’s real estate sector. Of particular interest is Hong Kong-listed Chinese developer Evergrande Group and whether Beijing will...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended sharply lower on Monday, in line with global markets, as investors chose to lighten commitments amid worries about slowing global growth and caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 169.11 points or 1.42% at...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Canadian Market Down Sharply As Stocks Tumble On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is down sharply Monday afternoon with investors pressing sales across the board amid rising concerns about slowing global growth. The market is also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting. The Fed is widely expected to leave monetary policy unchanged but could address the outlook for its asset purchase program.
STOCKS
Business Insider

European Stocks Close Sharply Lower On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - European stocks tumbled on Monday, hitting two-month lows in the process, amid worries about slowing global growth, concerns over a potential spillover of the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group and the prospect of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's policy meeting is scheduled to...
STOCKS
Business Insider

The Evergrande crisis and China's regulatory crackdowns are shaking the notion that China is an investable market, says Mohamed El-Erian

Stocks worldwide are sliding as Chinese property developer Evergrande faces a $300 billion debt default. Beijing hasn't stepped in yet to help Evergrande, rattling the notion that China will back the financial sector, economist Mohamed El-Erian said Monday on CNBC. Risk assets are sliding in a correlated fashion which hasn't...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MarketWatch

Energy sector suffers broad selloff, as Evergrande fears even weigh on crude oil prices

The energy sector was suffering a broad selloff Monday, and was the hardest hit of the S&P 500's 11 sectors, as worries that China-baed property developer China Evergrande Group could default sent shivers through financial markets, including the crude oil market. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 5.4% in afternoon trading with all 22 equity components losing ground, putting the ETF on track for the biggest one-day selloff in 10 months. Among the ETF's most-active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slid 3.7%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. shed 6.7%, Marathon Oil Corp. slumped 5.9%, Chevron Corp. was down 3.3% and Kinder Morgan Inc. gave up 2.8%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures fell 2.2% and the S&P 500 sank 2.6%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Evergrande worries spark panic-like selling in NYSE as Dow industrials skid over 800 points Monday

Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Monday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as global stocks confronted a sharp selloff that has been attributed partly to concerns about the collapse of Chinese developer Evergrande. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.088 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at least 2.000 suggests panic-like selling behavior. The reading comes as the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 2.4% at 33,762; the S&P 500 index was off 2.4% at 4,327 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 2.8% lower at 14,616.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY

