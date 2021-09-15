Mac Jones is now the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year

The hype around Mac Jones continues to build.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones runs onto the field prior to a football game against the Miami Dolphins. AP Photo/Stew Milne

All it took for Mac Jones to become the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year was a historically accurate performance in his debut.

On Tuesday, multiple sportsbooks moved Jones up to No. 1 in their betting odds. DraftKings lists Jones at +400 (a $100 bet would pay out $400 if Jones won), as did BetOnline.

Jones was 29-for-39 as a passer and threw for 281 yards, a touchdown and zero interceptions in his first game against the Dolphins on Sunday, the highest completion percentage for any rookie (minimum 30 attempts) starting in his first game. His debut was widely regarded as better than both Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence (28-of-51 with 332 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions) and Jets rookie Zach Wilson (20-for-37, 258 yards, two touchdowns and one interception).

Jones impressed his teammates.

“I thought he did well,” wide receiver Nelson Agholor said. “I think he’ll continue to get better too. That’s the type of player he is and person he is. I think he is a guy that loves the game of football and I think he is a really resilient player. He stays in the game and plays hard and is only going to get better.”

Jones himself, however, wasn’t satisfied and was visibly disappointed after the game.

“My goal is just to be able to do my job even better every week, and then I know that the guys around me who have played in the NFL for a while are going to do that too,” Jones said on WEEI on Monday. “So if I can elevate my game, they are going to elevate theirs, and we can just keep stacking days together.

“You also sometimes feel you left plays on the field, which I did, so that’s just the hardest part for me.”