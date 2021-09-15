Report: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Sells Estimated 500,000 Pay-Per-View Buys

Boxing and pay per view together are synonymous. Every weekend, some boxing promoter is selling you a PPV card about the next big fight on whatever streaming/promoting platform. While the potential blockbuster event selling over a million PPV’s are few and far between, these promoters are still keen on putting on these events, likely due to the amount of money they have the potential to bring in. But is that hurting boxing? Is it taking eyeballs away from fighters who are great but underexposed to the audience? I’m here to argue yes. While my opinion is assuredly not law, I will still argue that less PPV’s will lead to more stars in not only boxing, but MMA and other sports.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO