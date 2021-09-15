CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Sells Estimated 500,000 Pay-Per-View Buys

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boxing match pitting social media personality Jake Paul against Tyron Woodley proved to be a solid draw for Showtime on pay-per-view. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, the card drew approximately 500,000 pay-per-view buys. Digital sales via Showtime have been tallied, but figures from other providers that offered the fight have not been determined. Still, those totals are not expected to alter the final numbers significantly.

www.sherdog.com

