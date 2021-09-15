CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two central Pa. men arrested, accused of a variety of offenses during Capitol attack

By The Associated Press
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
HARRISBURG — Two central Pennsylvania men were arrested Monday and accused of participating in the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this year, with their social media communications cited by federal prosecutors as evidence against them. A U.S. Justice Department news release said Marshall Neefe, 25, of Newville, and...

