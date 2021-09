“We have an uphill battle, but with our fans behind us at home, the key becomes not conceding and pushing for that first goal,” Curtin said Tuesday. “It’d shift the pressure to them. Our strategy is to just be ourselves at home. We know that we’re capable of scoring more than a goal at this building, we’re capable of keeping a clean sheet. That is our belief, that is our goal.”

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO