Did We Just Get First Legit Answer To Malcolm Butler Super Bowl Mystery?. The Connecticut Sun have extended their win streak to 10 games. With a dominant 83-56 win over the Dallas Wings, where they held there opponent to just 25 points at halftime, the Sun improve to 22-6 on the season, building even more momentum for their playoff push. The Wings, meanwhile, fall to 12-17.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO