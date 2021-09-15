I Always Walked To Shul With My Father
My Dad, of blessed memory, passed away just before Election Day in 2016. I think of him all the time, especially during the high holidays, because when I was growing up, we walked to the synagogue together on Rosh HaShana and Yom Kippur. When I moved out on my own, I started abandoning my faith. But the memory of those walks and refusing to drive on the high holidays keeping me from drifting away totally. I originally wrote the below eighteen years ago. Since the word for the number 18 in Hebrew is chai, meaning life, it’s a good time to posted here (with some changes) as we approach Yom Kippur). walking to Shul.www.jewishpress.com
