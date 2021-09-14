CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space 220 at EPCOT Menu, Pricing Revealed

By Clint Gamache
thrillgeek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace 220 will officially be opening at EPCOT on September 20, and we finally have our first look at the menu. Below is a look at the lunch and dinner menus:. The Big Tang – Served with “Astronaut Ice Cream”. Planetary Punch – Served over dry ice. Celestial Cosmopolitan. Zero...

