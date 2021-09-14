Space 220 at EPCOT Menu, Pricing Revealed

EPCOT is full of exciting news as they prepare for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary! The Park will be brimming with celebrations in time for the 50th anniversary which kicks off on October 1 and lasts a full 18 months. EPCOT’s new nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious” is on the way. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction will open to the public on October 1, with a soft opening for select Guests happening now. Space 220 will be opening later this month. And that’s just the beginning! Disney shared the news yesterday that the new flagship merchandise location, “Creations Shop” as well as the revitalized Club Cool will be opening next month. And now, we’re getting a first look at the EPCOT Creations Shop marquee from a Walt Disney Imagineer.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO