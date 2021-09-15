Portland scraps planned boycott over Texas abortion law, seeks instead to give cash to reproductive health groups

I read the story about the delays in answering the phones at the 911 emergency response system with great anxiety and fear (“Portland callers to 911 more often on hold for over 5 minutes as calls rise, staff drops,” Sept. 9). Almost four years ago early on the Saturday morning after Thanksgiving, my husband suffered sudden cardiac arrest. He made a loud sound in his sleep and then he went silent and stopped breathing. I jumped out of bed and called 911. The operator answered immediately, sent the appropriate medical response, gave me instructions on CPR over the phone and kept me calm. The medical response team responded within minutes. They worked on him for 45 minutes before they could sustain a consistent pulse. They then rushed him to Legacy Emanuel Hospital where he spent the next 12 days in the care of a great medical team of cardiac doctors and nurses. He is alive today and doing well.

