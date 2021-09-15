CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Portland scraps planned boycott over Texas abortion law, seeks instead to give cash to reproductive health groups

By Shane Dixon Kavanaugh
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Portland has walked back a proposed boycott of Texas goods and services and travel ban for city employees over that state’s new abortion law. Instead, the mayor and City Council will vote Wednesday whether to give $200,000 to reproductive health care groups, according to a draft resolution published Tuesday night.

