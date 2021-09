KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police have released the name of the person who was killed in a crash on U.S. 131 near Stadium Dr. Tuesday evening. The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which crossed a median while trying to avoid a deer, was identified as 34-year-old Brian Klintworth of Otsego. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.