Column: We forgot our vow to never forget

By JACK DeVINE Columnist
The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

I’m writing this late in the evening on Sept. 11, 2021, as I sift through the jumble of emotions evoked in the past 24 hours. In 2001, our small New Jersey seaside community (where my wife Peggy and I spend part of each year) was savaged by the horrendous terrorist attack in nearby New York City. Today was a somber day of memorial services and tearful memories of neighbors, friends and family taken from us on an eerily similar, idyllic September day exactly 20 years ago.

