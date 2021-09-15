Column: We forgot our vow to never forget

In recent years, I find myself saying phrases such as, “Boy time sure has flown by,” or, “I can’t believe it’s been a month already.”. Not only do I catch myself saying it, but I notice other people say similar expressions as well. This begs the question, is time speeding up, or is it just our own perception of time that has caused it to feel much faster? If I were a professional, I might be able to explain the concept of time and how it could be speeding up, but I will leave that for the professionals to point out.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO