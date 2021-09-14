Filing period for Carroll City Council, mayor races closes Thursday
The City Council and mayoral election filing period in Iowa closes Thursday afternoon. As of 8 a.m. Monday, the following individuals have filed for city offices in Carroll:. Third Ward City Councilman Clay Haley has announced his intention to seek reelection, former police officer J.J. Schreck has said she will run for the at-large seat, and downtown businessman Tom Bordenaro is expected to file in Ward 1.www.carrollspaper.com
