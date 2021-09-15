CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE NXT Crowns New NXT Champion

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was finally time for the match to decide who the next NXT Champion would be in this new NXT 2.0 era, and it was Tommaso Ciampa, Von Wagner, LA Knight, and Pete Dunne battling it out for that honor. The bell rang and all four collided immediately, and Wagner and Ciampa found themselves alone in the ring for a bit and started trading blows. LA Knight got thrown by Wagner and then Dunne got rid of Wagner, so it was Ciampa and Dunne left to battle it out. Dunne did some work on Ciampa's wrist and arm and Ciampa returned the favor with big punches to Dunne's chest.

