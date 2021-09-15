WWE NXT Crowns New NXT Champion

While WWE has let go of quite a few of its wrestlers since the start of 2021, it looks like one former champion will be sticking around for a while. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Tuesday via WWE sources that Pete Dunne has agreed to a new three-year deal, one that was personally offered to him by Triple H before his recent medical emergency. Dunne first arrived in WWE in early 2017 as a finalist in the first United Kingdom Championship tournament. He went on to win the title the following year and held it for a whopping 685 days before dropping it to Walter in April 2019. A year later he and Matt Riddle won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the NXT Tag Team Championships as The BroserWeights.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO