Parma, OH

Parma couple loses $22,000, issues warning about cryptocurrency buys

By Joe Pagonakis
newsnet5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARMA, Ohio — Olympia and Steve Kallman of Parma said they are dealing with some sleepless nights after police reported they had more than $22,000 taken by con artists from their Coinbase cryptocurrency virtual wallet back on Aug. 16. Steve Kallaman told News 5 he, unfortunately, allowed a woman posing...

www.news5cleveland.com

