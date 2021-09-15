Amazon’s palm reading technology will let some Red Rocks concert-goers gain entry by scanning their hands

Amazon.com Inc. announced Tuesday that it has partnered with event ticketing company AXS, to install pedestals at Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre that will allow guests to enter with a wave of the palm. The pedestals use Amazon One, the same technology behind the pay-by-palm capability at Amazon Go stores and other retail venues. Users will have to register with AXS Mobile ID with Amazon One to use the service. Amazon says this is the first time the technology is being used outside an Amazon or Whole Foods store. Amazon One is available at more than 60 locations in Arizona, Connecticut, Michigan and other states. Amazon also announced its plan to hire 125,000 workers early Tuesday. Amazon stock is up 6.2% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 19% for the period.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO