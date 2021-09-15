Amazon’s palm reading technology will let some Red Rocks concert-goers gain entry by scanning their hands
Red Rocks is getting into the biometric scanning game. Digital ticketing company AXS, which provides online ticketing services for hundreds of live venues, announced Tuesday that it would be rolling out self-service ticketing pedestals using Amazon’s palm-scanning technology at its venues, starting with Red Rocks. Attendees of Tuesday’s Alison Wonderland concert were the first to be able to try the new service, which allows fans to enter the park with a quick swipe of their palm.denverite.com
