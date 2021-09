While Epic Games may not have charted an explosive headline grabbing win in its court battle with Apple, the presiding judge did acknowledge things need to change. Earlier today, Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers put an end to the first half of the Epic's battle against app Stores policies with an injunction that said, "Apple will no longer be allowed to prohibit developers from providing links or other communications that direct users away from Apple in-app purchasing, of which it takes 15% to 30% of gross sales," according to reporting from CNBC.

LAW ・ 10 DAYS AGO