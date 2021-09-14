CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Hints at Prime Video Future, Reveals Amazon TV Features

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with CNBC, new Amazon CEO Andy Jassy spoke to the future of Prime Video - a product he thinks has a lot of room to grow. “Prime has a very broad set of benefits that we’re increasing all the time,” Jassy said. “I think it’s still early days for us in media. I think we’re off to a great start but, but we do believe we have an opportunity to provide a unique viewing experience for our customers with really original and creative content.”

