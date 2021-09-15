iPhone 13 mmWave 5G support limited to US models
Apple is once again limiting mmWave 5G connectivity to certain devices, with only iPhone 13 units sold in the U.S. capable of accessing the speedy network bands. When Apple introduced 5G capabilities with iPhone 12 last year, it limited access to ultra-fast mmWave bands to handsets sold in the U.S. The tech giant was predicted to expand availability beyond its domestic market with iPhone 13, but it appears that the restriction will remain.appleinsider.com
