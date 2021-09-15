iPhone 13 mmWave 5G support limited to US models

Apple's latest and greatest iPhone 13 series have been announced and we are hearing details on it by the hour. Apple took center stage yesterday and announced some of the major additions coming with the latest flagships. However, the company cannot cover everything in a single event. Moreover, the company never advertises the amount of RAM in the iPhone. Now, according to the strings contained within the Xcode 13 beta, it seems the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro features 6GB of RAM while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini house 4GB of RAM.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO