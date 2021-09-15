CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Viral Video Shows Woman Slapping Navy Sailor at Pizzeria on 9/11 Anniversary

By Toria Barnhart
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The footage shows a woman shrieking and cursing, yelling "you disgust me" at a man wearing a naval uniform before slapping him on the face.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 192

Stoney ya Blazed Homie
5d ago

If sum1 were to disrespect a military person on 9/11 infront of me.... thats a 30 day jail sentence id swallow... I watched 9/11 happen... I won't ever forget... these see you next Tuesdays may have forgotten that day... but I never will

Reply(13)
65
ama
5d ago

Not something I could’ve stood by and watched happen. That is sad that she did that to him. I would’ve had to intervene! No service member should ever have to deal with anyone treating them that way, especially from a “self deserving” COW like her. Her husband should be ashamed and embarrassed of her and her inability to act as a “dependent” of a military service member should!!

Reply(10)
33
George Marinelli
5d ago

these karens need to mind their samb businesses. tired of them bitching about everyrhing. get a life and maybe a hobby!!!

Reply(12)
54
Related
The Independent

New surveillance video shows final moments on camera of newlyweds murdered while camping in Utah

Newly released footage shows some of the last moments captured on camera of murdered newlyweds Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, who were shot to death at a Utah campsite last week.The footage, taken in Woody’s Tavern in Moab, pictures the semi-regulars smiling, chatting and hanging out with friends. There has been local discord regarding when the women were last in the bar, with police initially claiming it was on 14 August. But Woody’s owner publicly posted on Facebook that it was a night earlier – while railing against authorities.The bodies of the women, aged 38 and 24, were discovered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Chilling Video Shows ‘Hitman’ in Hasidic Clothes Executing Victim in NYC Street

A man dressed in Hasidic attire was captured gunning down a 47-year-old victim near John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Monday, the New York Daily News reported. Surveillance video shows the man, who police believe is a Black man dressed in Hasidic clothes and a face mask, working on his white car with the hood up as he waited for the victim to arrive. Once the victim approached his own car, the suspect ran over and shot him in the head from behind, killing him. The suspect then ran back to his car, put the hood down, and drove off. Police believe the suspect, who has not been caught yet, was wearing the attire as a disguise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whdh.com

Woman accused of assaulting Navy sailor she accused of wearing fake uniform at Conn. restaurant

BERLIN, Conn. (WHDH) — A woman who allegedly accused a United States Navy sailor of wearing a fake uniform at a Connecticut restaurant is now facing an assault charge. Lori Desjardins, 45, of Southington, turned herself in at Berlin police headquarters on Thursday, where she was served an active arrest warrant for third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, authorities said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Video#Pizzeria#9 11#The U S Army#The Navy Working Uniform
Fox News

Bear steals Amazon package in viral video

Even animals can break the law. It’s never fun to get a notification that a package has been delivered, only to go outside and find that it’s missing. While package theft has become a big problem, it’s a crime that’s usually committed by people. One woman in Connecticut, however, caught...
ANIMALS
ABC7 Los Angeles

Shocking video shows woman being kicked down NYC subway escalator

NEW YORK CITY -- Police in New York City are looking for a man behind a brutal attack at a Brooklyn subway station, and they're hoping surveillance video of the horrific incident will lead to an arrest. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on September 9 at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Hartford Courant

Berlin police make arrest in case of sailor berated, hit on Sept. 11 during rant captured in viral TikTok video

A woman who police said berated and struck a uniformed military member in a Berlin pizza restaurant Sept. 11 — and was captured in a video that went viral — has been arrested. Lori Desjardins, 45, of Southington was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, police said Friday. She turned herself in Thursday at the police station, where she was processed and released ...
BERLIN, CT
i95 ROCK

Update: Woman Arrested For Shouting and Striking a U.S. Navy Sailor

According to the Berlin Connecticut Police Department, the woman accused of assaulting a United States Navy sailor at Central Pizza turned herself in at police headquarters. Lori Desjardins of Southington was charged with one count of assault in the 3rd degree and one count of breach of peace in the 2nd degree and was released on a $10,000 bond and will appear in court on September 23.
Fox5 KVVU

Police have 'probable identity' for woman accused of assaulting US Navy sailor

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – Berlin police have a probable identity for a woman accused of a assaulting who she thought was a fake Navy sailor. Police did not release the probable identity; however, they said they received several tips from the public thanks to media coverage. They also said investigators...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
571K+
Followers
60K+
Post
619M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy