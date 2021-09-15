Viral Video Shows Woman Slapping Navy Sailor at Pizzeria on 9/11 Anniversary
The footage shows a woman shrieking and cursing, yelling "you disgust me" at a man wearing a naval uniform before slapping him on the face.www.newsweek.com
If sum1 were to disrespect a military person on 9/11 infront of me.... thats a 30 day jail sentence id swallow... I watched 9/11 happen... I won't ever forget... these see you next Tuesdays may have forgotten that day... but I never will
Not something I could’ve stood by and watched happen. That is sad that she did that to him. I would’ve had to intervene! No service member should ever have to deal with anyone treating them that way, especially from a “self deserving” COW like her. Her husband should be ashamed and embarrassed of her and her inability to act as a “dependent” of a military service member should!!
these karens need to mind their samb businesses. tired of them bitching about everyrhing. get a life and maybe a hobby!!!
