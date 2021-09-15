Vanishing Chinatown: The World of the May's Photo Studio

At a time of public outrage over anti-Asian hate crimes, this new documentary shines a light on everyday life in San Francisco's Chinatown a century ago. Hundreds of photographs, serendipitously rescued from a Chinatown dumpster, chronicle the lives of an immigrant community from an insider's perspective. Through images from the early to mid-1900s, they reveal the artistry of a preeminent photographer of the time, preserving community life from civic parades to small businesses to fantastic Cantonese opera scenes.