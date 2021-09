HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is preparing for one of its toughest games of the 2021 season. The No. 3-ranked Dukes head west later this week to take on No. 9 Weber State in Ogden, Utah. It marks the first-ever game for JMU in the Mountain Time Zone and the first time James Madison has played a game west of Texas or North Dakota.