CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Rapids’ Special Olympics Unified Team win penalty-kick duel in final preseason friendly

By Burgundy Wave
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article*All photos in article and gallery by John A. Babiak (@Photog_JohnB) The Colorado Rapids’ Special Olympics Unified Team concluded their preseason play last night at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park with an impressive victory over a strong Colorado Rapids’ Front Office and Soccer Operations team. The contest, the second of two friendlies that the Unified Team has hosted since it was formed this past July and August, took place on the first team’s training pitch before a crowd of supportive spectators.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Hamilton recovers two onside kicks in final two minutes to shock Bishop Gorman with 18-point comeback win

Hamilton (Ariz.) shocked powerhouse Bishop Gorman (Nev.) on Friday, converting two onside kicks within the last 70 seconds to secure a 18-point comeback victory in a nationally televised high school matchup. Bishop Gorman (3-1) came into the ESPNU-aired high school game ranked seventh nationally and undefeated before falling, 25-24, to Hamilton (3-0).
HIGH SCHOOL
doorcountydailynews.com

Gamblers win preseason finale

The Green Bay Gamblers closed out their exhibition season in exciting fashion, beating the Madison Capitols in Marinette by a 4-3 final score. The Gamblers and Capitols were tied after the first period at one. Heading into the final period, Madison had a 2-1 lead. Green Bay outscored Madison 3-1 in the third period to win by a goal. The Gamblers picked up goals from Will Staring, Alexander Servagno, and Ryan Greene. All proceeds from the game went to the Marinette-Menominee Youth Hockey organization. The Gamblers will open the season on October 2nd against the Dubuque Fighting Saints at home.
GREEN BAY, WI
uticaphoenix.net

Watch: The final installment of Midway Olympics

All good things must come to an end, so here is the final installment of our Midway Olympics. The games inspired by some big time competition, so one last time, let’s check out the fun and games on the midway. Click the video to watch. You can check out the...
SPORTS
Paducah Sun

Marshall County flag football team selected for Kentucky Special Olympics

Some local Marshall County faces will have the chance to compete as part of Team Kentucky in the 2022 Special Olympics USA games next June. Eight players and two coaches will travel to Orlando, Fla. to play flag football. This will be the first time for both players and coaches...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bush
hometownsource.com

Sobieski Skis win pitchers duel to win state championship

The Sobieski Skis shut down a hot Watertown team that was coming off a pair of games that saw the Red Devils tally 32 hits and 16 runs, but needed 11 innings to get past Watertown in the championship game as the Red Devils defense was just as stingy. Both sides brought out their draftee pitchers, who treated the 1,500 fans on hand in Waconia to a stellar pitchers duel, as Sobieski's draftee out of Randall, Caleb Strack, and Watertown's draftee out of Plato, Adam Prehn, each kept the opposition off the scoreboard for 10 innings of play. While the weather was perfect and the play lived up to the championship bout, one team had to lose. Unfortunately for the large contingent of Watertown fans that showed up in force, it was the Sobieski Skis that would break through to win the 2021 Class C Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament with a 3-0 victory.
WATERTOWN, MN
ESPN

Olympic high jump champ Mariya Lasitskene wins Diamond League finals

ZURICH -- Olympic high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene soared above her gold medal leap to clear a world-leading 2.05 meters (6.72 feet) at the Diamond League finals on Wednesday. Other winners included an American double in shot put for Olympic champion Ryan Crouser, at a meet record 22.67 meters, and...
SPORTS
Oskaloosa Herald

Late penalty leads to Statesmen win

ORANGE CITY — The William Penn men's soccer team concluded their weekend at the Northwestern Pizza Ranch Classic with a matchup against the Northwestern Red Raiders. It took some extra time to do it, but the Statesmen earned their fourth victory of the year with a 3-2 win in overtime.
ORANGE CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics#Colorado Rapids#Friendlies#The Colorado Rapids#Front Office#Soccer Operations#The Unified Team
KRDO News Channel 13

New Switchbacks FC Special Olympics Unified team aims for big goals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks is teaming up with the Special Olympics for a first-ever unified team, and the organization aims for the goal of having other teams do the same. Yavrin Ben-naim is breaking barriers in the sports world -- he's more than just a Switchbacks intern, he's now the first-ever The post New Switchbacks FC Special Olympics Unified team aims for big goals appeared first on KRDO.
MLS
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

Special teams mistake opens door for Cadets in 17-14 win

While both teams traded big plays with some miscues sprinkled in, Friday's non-district rivalry contest between South Hardin and Iowa Falls-Alden tilted in the hosts' favor due to a special teams mistake. The visiting Tigers led the contest 14-10 with less than six minutes to play when the SH coaching...
IOWA FALLS, IA
bigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids football team enjoying winning streak

BIG RAPIDS - Big Rapids' football team is on a two-game win streak and hopes to make it three in a row this Friday. Big Rapids is at Central Montcalm next Friday and Reed City comes to Big Rapids on Sept. 24. "We'll obviously have to play a lot better...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Imperial Valley Press Online

Wildcat defense, special teams set table in win over Cibola

BRAWLEY — Senior running back Isaiah Young scored on a 50-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the game, igniting the Brawley Union High School Wildcat football to a 49-8 victory over the Cibola High Raiders at Warne Field Friday night. Young ran for three touchdowns, and junior quarterback...
BRAWLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
bcgavel.com

Suski Penalty Kick Wins Game in Overtime

Men’s soccer defeated Holy Cross 3-2 in dramatic fashion during the first overtime, with striker Michael Suski converting a game-winning penalty kick. Halfway through overtime, Stefan Sigurdarson ran onto a through ball to take on Crusaders keeper Jimmy Joyce one-on-one. Joyce bodied him, prompting the referee to give Joyce a yellow card before pointing to the penalty spot.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Huron Daily Tribune

Big Rapids soccer team wins 2-1

KENT CITY – Big Rapids traveled to Kent City on Thursday and came back with a 2-1 win. Aden Herron scored on an assist from Brady Fox two minutes into the game. Herron scored his second assisted by Brock Smith to give the Cardinals a 2-0 halftime lead. Kent City...
KENT CITY, MI
primenewsghana.com

Hearts of Oak win 'final' friendly 4-2 ahead of CI Kamsar duel

Hearts of Oak completed their pre-season friendlies with a resounding win over a lower-tier side Banana Inn FC. The Phobians thrashed Banana Inn FC 4-2 ahead of their CAF Champions League game against CI Kamsar from Guinea this weekend. Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's brace, strikes from Agyenim Boateng and Seidu Suraj...
PREMIER LEAGUE
foxbangor.com

Special teams, timely defense leads Maine to first win of 2021 season

ORONO – Maine football ran onto the field in Saturday’s matchup vs. Merrimack seeking its first win of the 2021 season, and it would take all three phases of the game to defeat the Warriors, 31-26. “You look at [special] teams, that’s a big part of this program, we always talk about that. I mean that accounted for a ton of points,” said Maine football head coach Nick Charlton.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy