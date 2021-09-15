CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aggies going with their fourth option at QB

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hardly ideal resorting to Plan D four weeks into a football season, but that’s where the New Mexico State Aggies find themselves. Starting quarterback Jonah Johnson, who left Saturday’s game at New Mexico in the first half with a wrist injury, is not expected back anytime soon, NMSU coach Doug Martin said during Tuesday’s media conference. Walk-on sophomore Dino Maldonado, from Santa Maria, Calif., will get his first start Saturday when the Aggies host FCS South Carolina State.

