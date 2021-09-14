​David Critcher: 1950-2021

​David (Dave) Critcher passed away on Sept. 4, 2021, at the age of 71 surrounded by his family. Dave was born in Sacramento, California, in 1950. He was the middle child of three. After high school, Dave served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee within the Naval Construction Battalion. Dave served our country during the Vietnam War where he became a decorated veteran. In 1979, Dave founded Chehalis Plumbing in Lewis County. He grew a successful local business which he ultimately sold when he retired in 2015.