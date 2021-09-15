Houston Rockets, guard John Wall agree to work together on trade

Houston Rockets guard John Wall (1), shown Feb. 15, 2021, averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists for the Rockets last season. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Houston Rockets veteran point guard John Wall won't play for the organization in the 2021-22 season.

League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday that Wall and the Rockets have agreed to work together to locate a trade destination for the All-Star guard. According to the outlets, Houston is committed to moving forward with young guards Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green as its starting backcourt.

The Rockets' commitment to Porter and Green leaves Wall without a starting role in Houston. According to ESPN, the 31-year-old Wall isn't expected to suit up for the team after both sides mutually decided that a bench role for the five-time All-Star selection wouldn't be beneficial.

Wall is scheduled to earn $91.7 million over the next two seasons, including a player option worth $47.4 million in 2022-23. Wall's large contract makes trade negotiations difficult for the Rockets, who reportedly don't want to give up first-round draft compensation in a potential deal.

The Washington Wizards traded Wall and a 2023 protected first-round pick to the Rockets in December for fellow All-Star guard Russell Westbrook. Wall averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists over 40 games for the Rockets last season.

Wall has been limited to just 113 games across the past four seasons because of a series of major injuries, including an Achilles tear that sidelined him for the entire 2019-20 NBA season.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft is expected to take part in training camp and be around the team while he remains on the Rockets' roster, ESPN reported.