CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Houston Rockets, guard John Wall agree to work together on trade

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHbvv_0bwIcTJn00
Houston Rockets guard John Wall (1), shown Feb. 15, 2021, averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists for the Rockets last season. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Houston Rockets veteran point guard John Wall won't play for the organization in the 2021-22 season.

League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday that Wall and the Rockets have agreed to work together to locate a trade destination for the All-Star guard. According to the outlets, Houston is committed to moving forward with young guards Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green as its starting backcourt.

The Rockets' commitment to Porter and Green leaves Wall without a starting role in Houston. According to ESPN, the 31-year-old Wall isn't expected to suit up for the team after both sides mutually decided that a bench role for the five-time All-Star selection wouldn't be beneficial.

Wall is scheduled to earn $91.7 million over the next two seasons, including a player option worth $47.4 million in 2022-23. Wall's large contract makes trade negotiations difficult for the Rockets, who reportedly don't want to give up first-round draft compensation in a potential deal.

The Washington Wizards traded Wall and a 2023 protected first-round pick to the Rockets in December for fellow All-Star guard Russell Westbrook. Wall averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists over 40 games for the Rockets last season.

Wall has been limited to just 113 games across the past four seasons because of a series of major injuries, including an Achilles tear that sidelined him for the entire 2019-20 NBA season.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft is expected to take part in training camp and be around the team while he remains on the Rockets' roster, ESPN reported.

Comments / 0

Related
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
The Spun

Breaking: John Wall, Rockets Reportedly Reach Agreement

Last year, the Houston Rockets acquired John Wall in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards. Less than 12 months later, it seems like his time with the franchise is already up. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Rockets and Wall have agreed on working together to find...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Jalen Green
NBA Analysis Network

This Three-Team Trade Lands Mo Bamba With Rockets

A new era has begun in Houston, as former NBA MVP James Harden is no longer a part of this franchise. This was the Rockets’ first offseason without Harden on their roster and they did a fantastic job at assembling future assets to build with. Not only are Christian Wood,...
NBA
NBC Sports

3 best fits for John Wall if he's let go by Rockets

When the Rockets drafted guard Jalen Green with the second overall pick, it seemed likely John Wall's days in Houston were numbered and that increasingly appears to be the case, as The Athletic has reported the two sides will seek a trade. If the season begins and he hasn't been dealt, Wall, according to the report, will be held out of games.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League#Espn#The Houston Chronicle#The Washington Wizards
Sports Illustrated

The Brooklyn Nets Made An Incredible Trade That Landed Them This Player In 2016 Who Ultimately Helped Them Get James Harden From The Houston Rockets

In 2016, the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets made a trade that at the time did not seem to be a huge deal. The Nets were entering another rebuilding year, and traded a 28 year old Thad Young to the Pacers in exchange for the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft (see Tweets below from Brian Lewis and Josh Newman from 2016).
NBA
AllClippers

Report: Rockets Taking Offers From Clippers For John Wall

It was announced on Tuesday morning by The Atheltic's Shams Charania that the Houston Rockets and John Wall will work towards finding him a new team to play for this season. Because Wall is still owed $91.7M over the next two years, the two sides have no plans to work towards a buyout, meaning a trade would be their only option.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

John Wall Trade Rumors: Rockets PG Unlikely to Be Moved Before 2022 Trade Deadline

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported earlier Tuesday that the Houston Rockets and point guard John Wall had mutually agreed to work together to find the five-time All-Star a new home. In addition, Wall would not play any games as his camp and the team worked on finding his next destination.
NBA
International Business Times

NBA Rumors: Lakers Give Veteran Big Man Some Chance After Marc Gasol Exit

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Marc Gasol to the Memphis Grizzlies in what hardly surprised many. However, it remains that they still do have open roster spots, and taking in another big man would make sense. It appears that is the case with reports from The Athletic, stating that Kenneth...
NBA
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned The Most For John Wall

Heading into his second season with the Rockets, John Wall and the Houston franchise have reportedly agreed to work on a trade for the veteran point guard. On Tuesday afternoon, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that trade negotiations have already begun. While the two sides figure out their next move as they head into training camp later this month, Wall will stick around the organization but not play in any games for the Rockets in 2021-22.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Will Rockets’ John Wall ever be an NBA All-Star again?

The most devastating injury in basketball is the torn Achilles. It has claimed the careers of several NBA players and severely altered the careers of others. When the Houston Rockets originally acquired John Wall, they took back a first-round pick for their troubles — implicitly admitting that Russell Westbrook was the more valuable player. Wall hadn’t played basketball for two years and for the better part of last season, they were correct. Westbrook played 25 more games than Wall, averaged a triple-double again, and helped the Washington Wizards make the playoffs with a massive second-half surge, all while Wall put up okay numbers of an awful Rockets team.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Rockets-Thunder Trade Involves John Wall To Oklahoma City

The marriage between the Houston Rockets and 5x NBA All-Star point guard John Wall has seemed to only last one year as the team and Wall have agreed to work on finding a new home for the 31-year-old point guard, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Making his return...
NBA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
183K+
Followers
40K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy