Dupes and Huber lead Middletown girls volleyball to 3-0 victory
Middletown (3-0) kept their strong campaign rolling with a 3-1 win over CD East Tuesday. The Blue Raiders downed the Panthers 25-14, 25-14, 32-30. Carly Dupes turned in a strong performance that included 24 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces, and 1 kill. Addie Huber finished the contest with 7 kills, 5 digs, and 2 aces. Lily Bannister accounted for 8 kills and 1 block, while Maddie Fox tallied 8 kills and 3 blocks. Lanei Moore posted 6 kills and 10 digs, respectively.www.pennlive.com
