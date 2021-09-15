CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Clutch Plays New Song “Boss Metal Zone” At Concert, Drummer Jean-Paul Gaster Says New Album Will Be Recorded This Fall

By Krista Marple
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland-based rock band Clutch performed their brand new track “Boss Metal Zone” at a recent show in Pennsylvania. The band performed in Reading, PA on September 11, which was their third stop on their current 30 Years of Rock & Roll tour. Clutch also premiered another new song titled “Strive...

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
hennemusic.com

Clutch debut new song at Alaska State Fair

Clutch debuted a new song, apparently titled "Strive For Excellence", during a September 5 performance at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, Alaska. The event marked the Maryland band’s first live show of the year and the first of their fall US tour. The first leg of the series will...
ALASKA STATE
MetalSucks

Video: Clutch Play New Song Live, “Strive for Excellence”

Clutch performed a new song reportedly called “Strive for Excellence” at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, AK this past Sunday, September 5, their first live performance in front of an audience since December 31, 2019. Two fan-filmed clips of that song have surfaced online. Both are under a minute...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Alaska State
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

RICHIE FAULKNER On Next JUDAS PRIEST Album: The New Songs 'Sound Fantastic'

In a new interview with Guitar World magazine, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" album. He said: "Obviously, we faced some challenges with schedules due to the pandemic. We wanted to keep it the same dynamic as 'Firepower' — as we all got together, played the songs in pre-production before recording them. Obviously, we haven't been able to do that in the last 18 months because of the pandemic. So, we've got a ton of stuff written and a ton of songs almost ready to go. We just need to get together and start playing them together and 'trimming the fat,' as they say. You get a sense of that when you play them together — you get a feeling for 'we need an extra bit here' or 'we need to trim that bit there.' Just to sharpen those songs up and give them the last 20 percent. So, once we are able to do that, we can get in a room together, play them, trim the fat, and record them, we will. But we've got a bunch of songs that are pretty ready to go and they sound fantastic. We just want to put them down properly and release them to the world. So, I can't give you a date, but as soon as we can, we'll get in there and start work on that."
MUSIC
metalinjection

EXODUS Drummer Tom Hunting Discusses Making New Album Persona Non Grata

Guitarist Gary Holt recently walked us through the making of Exodus' first new album in seven years Persona Non Grata, and now it's time for drummer Tom Hunting! Check that out above, and check out Holt's episode here. Persona Non Grata is out November 19 and is available for pre-order...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Angel Du$t announce new album YAK: A Collection Of Truck Songs

Maryland punks Angel Du$t have announced details of their fourth full-length album, YAK: A Collection Of Truck Songs. The 12-track record was produced by Rob Schnapf and will be released via Roadrunner on October 22. Speaking about the LP, vocalist Justice Tripp said, ​“People get really married to the idea...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Stereophonics Share First Song From New Album

Stereophonics are streaming their brand new single entitled "Hanging On Your Hinges." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Oochya!", which will be released on March 4, 2022. Kelly Jones had this to say about the song and album, "'Hanging On Your Hinges' was influenced by my love of early...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal#Rock Band#Rock Roll#Clutch Plays New Song#Reading Pa#The Alaska State Fair#King Buffalo
hennemusic.com

Clutch perform new song Nosferatu Madre at Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Clutch performed a new song, “Nosferatu Madre”, during a performance at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, VA on September 10, and fan-filmed video from the event has surfaced online. The Virginia gig marked the song’s second live appearance on the Maryland band’s fall tour, following its debut in...
DANVILLE, VA
hennemusic.com

Clutch perform live debut of new song Boss Metal Zone

Clutch performed the live debut of a new song, “Boss Metal Zone”, during a September 11 concert at Reverb in Reading, PA, and fan-filmed footage from the tune is available online. On the road this fall – thirty years after their formation in Germantown, MD in 1991 – the group...
GERMANTOWN, MD
river1037.com

Mastodon announce new album ‘Hushed and Grim’ and share new song

After teasing its artwork on social media last week, Mastodon have officially announced their eighth studio album, Hushed and Grim, will be released on October 29. The 15-track album, produced by David Bottrill, was partially inspired by the death of longtime manager and friend of the band Nick John. John passed away in 2018 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
metalinjection

RUSSIAN CIRCLES Recording A New Album

Oct. 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena. Oct. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium (w/ Korn & Helmet) Oct. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium (w/ Korn & Helmet)
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Makthaverskan Announce New Album, Share New Song “This Time”

Swedish post-punk band Makthaverskan have announced the release of their fourth studio album, För Allting, which will be out on November 12 via Run For Cover. They have subsequently shared the album’s lead single, “This Time.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art. För Allting...
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Tonstartssbandht Announce New Album Petunia, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Tonstartssbandht, the brother duo of Andy and Edwin White, have announced their new album Petunia. The follow-up to 2017’s Sorcerer is out October 22 via Mexican Summer. Today, Tonstartssbandht have also shared a new single called “What Has Happened,” which arrives with a video directed by Case Mahan. Watch it below. The band is set to tour behind Petunia starting next month.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Snail Mail Announces New Sophomore Album Shares Gory New Video For Title Track “Valentine”

Snail Mail has announced a new album Valentine, after their breakout album Lush was released back in 2018. Along with the announcement Snail Mail released “Valentine,” the title track of the album which is a dramatic song with an equally dramatic video. In the video, Lindsey Jordan, whose artist name is Snail Mail, is betrayed by her lover at a dinner party, and after eating her emotions in cake, she murders the man who stole her partner from her. In a period drama style, everyone wears extravagant gowns and expensive jewels, as Snail Mail laments her betrayal. The admittedly gory video is age restricted on YouTube, with an official warning on news sites like the one you’ll see here.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Ouri Announces Debut Album, Shares Two New Songs: Listen

Ouri, the Montreal-based musician who recently collaborated with Helena Deland as Hildegard, has announced her debut solo album. Frame of a Fauna is out October 22. It features two new songs that have been shared today: “Chains” and “High & Choking Pt. 1.” The former arrives with a new video co-directed by Derek Branscombe and Ouri. Watch it below.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

The Coathangers Unveil Energetic Cover Of Blondie’s “One Way Or Another” Off New Covers EP One Way or the Highway With L.A. Witch

New punk icons meet classics on the new collaborative EP between The Coathangers and L.A. Witch, One Way or the Highway. The EP was released today via Suicide Squeeze Records. While both bands are on the opposite sides of the country, L.A. Witch being from Southern California and The Coathangers from Atlanta, they channeled some of the most legendary punk songs from their regions. The Coathangers covered Blondie’s classic punk track “One Way Or Another,” while California-based L.A. Witch covered Gun Club’s “Ghost On The Highway.”
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy