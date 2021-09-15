CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Tuesday night news update

By School Authority
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this news update, the latest Massachusetts COVID-19 data. The Department of Public Health reports the positivity rate of the state sitting at 2.28 percent the past seven days, there have been 24 new deaths from the coronavirus and nearly 65 percent of Mass. residents have been fully vaccinated. Police have identified a woman accused of carrying out multiple armed bank robberies in West Springfield the past few days and online gambling could start in Connecticut soon. Also, Janna Brown has the latest forecast.

