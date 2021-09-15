CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With nearly 40% of precincts reporting, Justin Bibb leads in Cleveland mayoral primary

 5 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With nearly 40% of ballots recorded, nonprofit executive Justin Bibb continued to increase his lead in the 2021 mayoral primary. With 38% of precincts reporting as of 9:40 p.m., Bibb’s 5,836 votes led Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley at 4,004 and former Mayor Dennis Kucinich at 3,900. Most of the precincts reporting came from the East Side, whereas Kelley, Kucinich and Bibb all have bases on the West Side.

