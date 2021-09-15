With nearly 40% of precincts reporting, Justin Bibb leads in Cleveland mayoral primary

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Many people are upset with the redistricting maps approved by Ohio’s GOP legislators. You can listen online here. But any efforts to challenge the maps in Ohio’s Supreme Court will have to happen quickly in order to get a ruling before the Feb. 2, 2022, filing deadline for midterm election primary candidates. The court let the gerrymandered maps stand 10 years ago, but the GOP likely will face a tougher fight this time around. An analysis shows the new maps really are no improvement despite voters calling for a fairer system. And in Cleveland, lawmakers are pressing the Browns and Mayor Frank Jackson to have the FirstEnergy name removed from the team’s stadium.

OHIO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO