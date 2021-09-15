CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Creighton University invests $37M in new 400-student dorm

By Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AuiHd_0bwIZyRj00

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton University plans to invest $37 million in a new residence hall for freshmen that will be the Catholic institution’s first new dormitory since 2006.

Most of the 400-student dormitory will be divided into four-person suites that will each have two bedrooms, two living spaces, and a shared bathroom.

The new dorm will be built a few blocks east of the new $75 million CL Werner Center for Health Sciences Education that will house Creighton’s School of Medicine.

Both new buildings are slated to open in the fall of 2023.

Currently, Creighton has eight dorms.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Education
City
Omaha, NE
City
Creighton, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creighton University#Dorms#Ap#Catholic#School Of Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy