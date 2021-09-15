CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood teacher, 39, dies of COVID-19 after months in hospital

 5 days ago

A Homewood teacher has died after a months-long battle with COVID-19.

Cherie Garza, 39, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center since mid-July. Her parents said she wasn't vaccinated yet, but had planned on getting her shots before returning to teach at Crete-Monee Middle School.

"Before they put the chest tube in, they called us in and they said she was near the end, she had a 1.1% chance of survival," said Gene Kiepura, her father, before she was intubated in August. "She asked her, 'Doctor, what would you do if this was your sister?' and she said, 'I would fight.'"

Garza underwent multiple surgeries while hospitalized, but her father told ABC7 Eyewitness News she died Monday.

Gwendolyn Lee
5d ago

my condolences to the family god I ask you to give them strength and peace in the mighty name of jesus amen🙏✝️🙏

Deborah LovelylaydKincaid
5d ago

How many people have to die before this pandemic is taken seriously ? This was a death that could've been prevented

Cathy DeMatteo Burger
4d ago

I have a feeling theirs missing pieces of this story like did she have an underlying condition, did she wait too long to seek treatment, etc..not my business and it doesn’t change the tragic end but I wish they were more forthcoming when reporting stories like this instead of slapping on a label that it happened because she was unVaxed. Do any of these readers follow the data recording the numbers of vaccinated who have died? I bet not, but it’s available.

