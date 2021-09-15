Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Madison, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Delaware; Madison; Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Madison, Delaware and northwestern Randolph Counties through 1015 PM EDT At 947 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Alexandria, or 10 miles south of Fairmount, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Muncie. This includes Interstate 69 between mile markers 238 and 251. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH