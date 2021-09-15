CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Madison, Randolph by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Delaware; Madison; Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Madison, Delaware and northwestern Randolph Counties through 1015 PM EDT At 947 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Alexandria, or 10 miles south of Fairmount, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Muncie. This includes Interstate 69 between mile markers 238 and 251. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, IN
State
Delaware State
City
Fairmount, IN
County
Randolph County, IN
City
Alexandria, IN
City
Madison, IN
City
Muncie, IN
County
Delaware County, IN
NBC News

U.S. to require Covid vaccinations for arriving international travelers

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will require all international travelers coming into the U.S. to be fully vaccinated against Covid as part of a new international air travel system. Starting in early November, foreign nationals flying into the U.S. will be required to be fully vaccinated and must show proof...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement

Comments / 0

Community Policy