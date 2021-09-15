CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

WiFi could count you even if you don’t carry an electric device, shows study

By UC Santa Barbara
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LkRXj_0bwIZMLT00
Credit: Paul Hanaoka/Unsplash.

Researchers in UC Santa Barbara professor Yasamin Mostofi’s lab have enabled, for the first time, counting a stationary seated crowd using WiFi signals, and without relying on people to carry a device.

The technique, which also counts through walls, needs only a wireless transmitter and receiver outside the area of interest where the crowd is seated.

It has a variety of applications, including smart energy management, controlling the crowd size during a pandemic, business planning and security.

“Our proposed approach makes it possible to estimate the number of seated people in an area from outside,” said Mostofi, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at UCSB.

“This approach utilizes only the received power measurements of one WiFi link, does not rely on people to carry a device and works through walls.”

The proposed methodology and experimental results appeared in the recent 19th ACM International Conference on Mobile Systems, Applications, and Services (MobiSys).

In the team’s experiments, one WiFi transmitter and one WiFi receiver (both off-the-shelf) are in an area where a number of people are seated.

The transmitter sends a wireless signal whose received power is measured by the receiver.

By using only such received signal power measurements, the receiver estimates how many people are present—an estimate that closely matches the actual number.

This innovation builds on previous work in the Mostofi Lab, which has pioneered sensing with everyday radio frequency signals such as WiFi since 2009.

For instance, their 2018 paper showed how WiFi can count a crowd of mobile people. However, people had to move around to be counted.

“Counting a stationary seated crowd is a considerably challenging problem due to the lack of major body motion,” said Mostofi. Her lab’s success in this endeavor is due to the new proposed methodology they developed.

“While the people in the crowd are stationary, i.e., with no major body motion except breathing, they do not stay still for a long period of time and frequently engage in small in-place natural body motions called fidgets,” Mostofi explained.

“For instance, they may adjust their seating position, cross their legs, check their phones, stretch, or cough, among others.”

The researchers have proposed that the aggregate collective natural fidgeting and in-place motions of a seated crowd carry crucial information on the crowd count, and have shown, for the first time, how to extract the aggregate fidgets and count the total number of people based on them.

“Consider the Crowd Fidgeting Periods (CFPs), which we define as the time durations in which at least one person in the WiFi area is fidgeting, as well as the Crowd Silent Periods (CSPs), which we define as the time durations in which none of the people are fidgeting.

These periods are easily extractable from the received WiFi signals,”said Belal Korany, the main Ph.D. student on the project.

“Intuitively speaking, the greater the number of people, the higher the chance that CFPs are longer and the CSPs are shorter. Thus, these periods implicitly carry information on the total number of people.”

The researchers then developed a new mathematical model that statistically describes the collective fidgeting behavior of a stationary crowd, i.e., the CFPs and CSPs, and explicitly relates them to the total number of seated people.

In developing their mathematical formulation, they first reveal how this problem resembles a several decades-old queuing theory problem, a seemingly unrelated problem from a completely different field.

“Queuing theory is a branch of mathematics that studies waiting lines in systems that involve the arrival of customers, who require a service from an entity that includes a number of servers,” said Mostofi. They then show how the CSPs are similar to the times when no customer is at a queue that has infinite servers, while the CFPs resemble the times when at least one customer is being served at such a queue.

This then allows them to borrow mathematical tools from queuing theory to develop a completely new technique for counting the total number of stationary people.

“We have tested this technology extensively in different locations, and with different numbers of people in several different seating configurations,” said Korany.

The lab has tested their new technology with 47 experiments in four different environments (including through-wall settings), in which up to and including 10 people are seated and behaving normally, while a pair of WiFi transceivers make WiFi measurements.

Their experiments embody various occasions, such as attending a lecture/presentation, watching a movie or reading in a library.

Their evaluation results show a very high counting accuracy, with the estimated number of people being zero or one person off from the true number of people 96.3% of the time in non-through-wall settings, and 90% of the time in through-wall settings.

Overall, their results show the potential of this new technology for crowd-counting in real-world scenarios, such as for limiting the total number of people in a crowd during a pandemic.

Written by Sonia Fernandez.

Comments / 0

Related
ucsb.edu

Don't Fidget! WiFi Will Count You

Researchers in UC Santa Barbara professor Yasamin Mostofi’s lab have enabled, for the first time, counting a stationary seated crowd using WiFi signals, and without relying on people to carry a device. The technique, which also counts through walls, needs only a wireless transmitter and receiver outside the area of interest where the crowd is seated. It has a variety of applications, including smart energy management, controlling the crowd size during a pandemic, business planning and security.
TECHNOLOGY
Science Focus

Our Universe may have a fifth dimension that would change everything we know about physics

In 1905, Albert Einstein showed in his Special Theory of Relativity that space is intimately connected to time via the cosmic speed limit of light and so, strictly speaking, we live in a Universe with four dimensions of space-time. For everyday purposes however, we think of the Universe in three dimensions of space (north-south, east-west, up-down) and one dimension of time (past-future). In that case, a fifth dimension would be an extra dimension of space.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wifi#Mathematics#Uc Santa Barbara#Ucsb#Mobile Systems#Ph D
James Cliton

Do You Know Why Aluminium Foil Has a Shiny and Dull Side?

If you have a look at the two sides of aluminum foil, one side is shiny and the other side has a dull appearance. Aluminum foil is made by placing a thin layer of aluminum between sheets of another metal, such as copper or tin. The shiny side is called the "good" side, while the dull side is called the "bad" side. When manufacturers want to make a lot of aluminum foil quickly, they often put the good side out first and then put a lot of effort into putting on a high-quality finish to it. Once they finish, they take the foil off its machine and flip it over so that they can start working on what will become the bad-looking side instead.
IFLScience

Physicists Have A Kickstarter To Test Whether We Are Living In A Simulation

If we were in a hyper-realistic simulation, à la The Matrix, would it be possible to find out? A team of physicists believes so, and they are trying to fund their experiment with a Kickstarter campaign to find out. Whether it's possible even test this, how, and what are the consequences of finding out are all big questions waiting to be explored.
ENGINEERING
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
ScienceAlert

More And More Humans Are Growing an Extra Artery, Showing We're Still Evolving

Picturing how our species might appear in the far future often invites wild speculation over stand-out features such as height, brain size, and skin complexion. Yet subtle shifts in our anatomy today demonstrate how unpredictable evolution can be. Take something as mundane as an extra blood vessel in our arms, which going by current trends could be common place within just a few generations. An artery that temporarily runs down the center of our forearms while we're still in the womb isn't vanishing as often as it used to, according to researchers from Flinders University and the University of Adelaide in Australia. That means there...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Finally Find Missing Matter of the Universe

You may have already guessed that there’s a lot of matter in the Universe. Each of us is living proof that there’s matter in nature, some more than others. As why this matter exists in the first place is still pretty much a mystery; scientists still learn a lot about chemical elements and their way of acting.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Some Rare Diamonds Form Out of The Remains of Once-Living Creatures, New Study Finds

Despite humanity's intense fascination with sparkly pieces of carbon, it seems there is still plenty to learn about how diamonds form deep within our planet. New research has discovered that two different types of rare diamonds share a common origin story – the recycling of once-living organisms over 400 kilometers (250 miles) below the surface. There are three main types of natural diamonds. The first are lithospheric diamonds, which form in the lithospheric layer around 150 to 250 kilometers (93 - 155 miles) below the surface of Earth. These are by far the most common, and probably the type of diamond you'd...
SCIENCE
Fox News

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions, and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks, and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn't floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
ScienceAlert

An Odd Result From a Dark Matter Detector Might Be Something Even Wilder

Last year, XENON1T, the world's most sensitive dark matter detector, seemed to deliver a hit. Not of dark matter, but something else.  Perhaps neutrinos, perhaps solar axions, perhaps radioactive pollution in the detector. Now a different team of physicists has come up with a different answer. The signal could be consistent not with dark matter, but dark energy, they say. If this is indeed what caused the spike in XENON1T's detections, it represents an important milestone in the search for this mysterious force. Dark energy, like dark matter, is unknown to us. Dark matter is the name we give to mass we...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

New Study Explains Why Human Languages Share a Lot of The Same Grammar

There are around 7,000 human languages that we know of worldwide, and while they're all unique, they're also more similar than you might have realized – particularly when it comes to the grammar, or the way that sentences can be formed and used. That might be because of certain genetic tendencies, scientists have theorized, or perhaps it's down to the cognitive capacities that all human beings share, like the passage of time that enables us to develop past and future tenses. A new study proposes a different reason behind this shared grammar: the way that we talk about language itself. "We propose that...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Large-Scale Study Shows The Moon Exerts a Powerful Influence on How We Sleep

Sleep is one of the most vital things a human does, but millions of us don't do enough of it. Some of the distractions that prevent us from getting enough sleep are obvious. Others are less so, remaining mysterious and debated – even if they've probably been disrupting human shut-eye for thousands of years. In this case, we're talking about the Moon and its cycles, which have long been studied to investigate their potential impact on human sleep, although the results of such analyses have been somewhat inconsistent. In a new study – which the researchers claim is among the largest of its...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

5 Best Car Phone Mounts 2021: Magnetic, Suction Cup, more

Stand-alone GPS units are a thing of the past. If your car doesn’t have a built-in navigation system, then you probably know where you’re going always (unlikely) or you use your cell phone for navigation (more likely). But it’s very dangerous to be looking down at your phone for directions as you’re driving (just as it is to text and drive). Take the safe approach to find directions by getting a cell phone mount for your car. Having your phone on a mount lets you see it while still being able to keep your eyes on the road. Plus, you can...
ELECTRONICS
ScienceAlert

The Placebo Effect Is an Amazing Illusion, But That Doesn't Mean It's Medicine

The placebo is one of science's greatest mysteries. The pill that isn't a pill. The medical illusion that somehow becomes real. The mind-boggling weirdness of the placebo effect is certainly a strange thing, nobody doubts that. But just because the placebo effect occasionally delivers unexpected outcomes doesn't mean we should overestimate how powerful it is – nor try to find a place for it in the medical care of patients, scientists are now warning. In a new perspective article, researchers from the University of Sydney argue that recent suggestions placebos could play a role in clinical care are unfounded, and are based on...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

88K+
Followers
5K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy