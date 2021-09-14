CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Lady Mustangs dominate Chariton tourney

Bloomfield Democrat
 7 days ago

The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished a great week of competition on Sept 11 with a victory in the Chariton tournament. Davis County dominated the competition going 5-0 in matches and 10-0 in sets during the day. Davis County started the day with a win over South Central Conference rival...

www.bdemo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Imperial Republican

Lady Broncos battle at triangular, tourney

The level of competition ramped up for the Wauneta-Palisade volleyball team last week. Between a triangular Thursday and tournament Saturday, the Broncos went 2-3. WP Head Coach Katie Lawless said five games in three days were a lot for the young Broncos. All five teams were really solid teams, she...
SPORTS
ssnewstelegram.com

Lady Cats dominate in preseason finale

The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats hosted Pleasant Grove Tuesday for their final non-district game of the year. The Lady Cats entered the game with some momentum, winning nine of their last 13 games. Sulphur Springs got off to a bit of a slow start in the opening set, trailing 6-2...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
odessarecord.com

Odessa girls win tourney

DAVENPORT – The Odessa Tiger varsity volleyball squad won the all-day tournament held in Davenport Saturday, Sept. 4. Throughout the day, the participating teams played each of the others in three-set matches rather than the usual five. The tournament provided an opportunity for the participating teams to get in some final practice before the season begins. After a few more non-league games, league play begins against Mary Walker High School in Springdale on Sept. 23.
DAVENPORT, WA
akronnewsreporter.com

Lady Indian-Mustangs rebound nicely

The Arickaree-Woodlin Lady Indian-Mustangs got in a trio of games last week, including a few against some 2A opponents. The team hosted Hi-Plains at Arickaree last Thursday, September 2 in conference action. Arickaree-Woodlin looked sharp to start the match, taking set one 25-17. The Lady Patriots responded, however, claiming the second set 25-23 to even things out at one match a piece. The local girls rallied for two consecutive wins, finishing the match with identical 25-20 set three and four wins.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophia Young
Bloomfield Democrat

Volleyball team beats Knoxville, heads to Chariton Saturday

The Lady Mustang volleyball team improved to 2-0 in South Central Conference play following a 3-2 win over Knoxville on Tuesday night. Davis County suffered a 25-20 loss in the first set and also lost the second set 25-23. Davis County rallied in the third set to secure a 25-23 win. Davis County won the fourth set 25-20 and finished the match with a 15-13 win in the final set. Davis County returns to action Saturday as they travel to the Chariton Tournament. Junior varsity and varsity teams will both play and will begin action at 9 a.m.
DAVIS COUNTY, IA
sheridancountyjournalstar.net

Tough week for Mustang Volleyball

Mustang Volleyball just finished up a tough week against some of the best competition the Panhandle has to offer. That was a tall task for the Mustangs in only their second week of the season as a lot of their underclassmen are growing up by being thrown straight into the fire.
SPORTS
thesunontheweb.com

Cougars Take LV Tourney

On Saturday, Sept. 4, Palmyra’s girls won the Lebanon Valley Tennis Championship for the second year in a row. The Cougars reached the finals in four classes, winning two. Palmyra’s Brynn McCafferty, at No. 2 singles, and its No. 1 doubles tandem of Evangeline Etnoyer and Sam Houck won championships. Second place went to Nitya Patel, No. 1singles, and also […]
PALMYRA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Falcons#Pool Play#Wayne Davis County#The Lady Mustangs
Forest City Times-Herald

Mustangs

In the top photo, a Forrest City Mustang just misses making the tackle on a Little Rock Mills running back. Above, Forrest City Mustang coach Teli White has a one-on-one sideline meeting with a player late in the first half of Friday's nonconference game played at Sam Smith Stadium. The Mustangs lost the game, 40-8.
FORREST CITY, AR
westlibertyindex.com

This time - Muscatine Tourney Champions!

The West Liberty High School volleyball team kept their winning streak alive following a sweep over Tipton to start conference play before sweeping their way through their second tournament in a row Saturday in Muscatine. The Comets sit at 11-0 overall having not dropped a set through their first 11 contests.
MUSCATINE, IA
schulenburgsticker.com

Lady Horn JV brings home gold from Flatonia tourney

With victories over Smithville, Sacred Heart, St. Paul, and Giddings, the Lady Horn junior varsity won the gold division championship of the Flatonia JV Tournament held Sept. 2 and 4. Team members were: (front, from left) Keaton Walker, Annelyse Galipp, Riley Zapalac, Vidhi Modi, Harly Zapalac; (back, from left) head coach Donald Zapalac, manager Elvia Lara, Brianna Vavra, Presley Sommer, Brooke…
FLATONIA, TX
theloganjournal.com

Lady Cougar teams dominant in victories in 3 sports

Here is another instant update of more action and success for our LCS teams (with reports from coaches). Girls Soccer - Logan County Girls Soccer earned its fifth win in a row (excluding Covid cancellations) Tuesday night at Franklin-Simpson. The Lady Cougars are 3-0 in District play. Logan County dominated both sides of the ball to cruise to a 7-0 win. Kadyn Costello scored three goals, Campbell Hamilton scored two and Elizabeth Phelps and Addie Corder each added one.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
eastcentraliowanews.com

Solon battles in quad, tourney

Solon’s volleyball team packed a lot of points into a couple days this past week. The Spartans faced seven opponents while competing in a varsity quad Thursday, Sept. 2, and the Warrior Invitational Tournament at Cedar Rapids Washington Saturday, Sept. 4. Solon went 3-4 on the week, tackling some tough...
SPORTS
DFW Community News

Lady Mustangs Volleyball Prepares for District Play

The Lady Mustangs competed in two games last week on Tuesday and Thursday. On Tuesday, September 7 they played against Home School Athletic Association. The Junior Varsity girls would go on to win 2-0 . After the JV win the varsity stepped onto the court to sweep HSAA, 3-0. Junior middle blocker, Georgia Haggard and freshman setter and hitter, Kadence Ackmann would lead them team in kills with seven. Senior libero, Bella Vaught led the team in digs with 12. On Thursday, September 9, the Lady Mustangs faced Frisco Legacy Eagles. The Junior Varsity lost the first set but would rally back and go on to win the last two sets. When sophomore Allie Stephenson was asked about the game, she said ” It was a tough game even though we lost the first set, we came together and won the final two.” Varsity would go on to play Legacy with a tough battle but lose in a close five set match. Freshman, Bren Williams led the team with eight kills, Vaught led with 27 digs and sophomore Kylie Mullins led with six service aces. The Mustangs look to bounce back in district play on Tuesday, September 14, against Cristo Rey in the Student Life Center.
SPORTS
bctribune.com

Lady Hornet JV v-ball places second at Navasota Tourney

The Lady Hornet junior varsity volleyball team placed second at the Navasota Junior Varsity Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 27-28, going 3-3 over the two-day event. During the tournament on Friday, the Lady Hornets were 2-1, beating Burton in the first match 25-17, 25-22 and St. Joseph 25-9, 25-9 before falling to Huntsville 14-25, 16-25. Caldwell was 1-2 in Saturday’s matches, losing to Franklin…
SPORTS
WVNews

Lady Huskies dominate Keyser

KEYSER, W.Va. — The dream start to the 2021 season continues for the Northern Lady Huskies’ soccer team as it improved to 4-0 with a resounding 7-0 road victory over the Keyser Golden Tornado on Tuesday night. Five of the Huskies’ seven goals were assisted, and they were recorded by...
KEYSER, WV
republictimes.net

Volleyball tourneys galore

The high school volleyball season is rallying ahead in swift fashion, with a few local teams recently testing their endurance in tournaments. The Waterloo High School volleyball team placed third in the Carbondale Tournament over the Labor Day holiday weekend. The Bulldogs defeated Cahokia, lost in three sets to Carbondale, defeated Salem, lost again to Carbondale, and then closed out tourney play with a victory over Marion.
WATERLOO, IL
Ottumwa Courier

Centerville netters fall 3-1 to Chariton

CENTERVILLE — The Redettes picked up their fifth game win of the season, but fell 3-1 to a South Central Conference foe. Centerville fought to a 28-26 win in the first game of Tuesday’s match against Chariton. But the Chargers would fend off the next three close matches to take their fifth win of the season.
CENTERVILLE, IA
Sweetwater Reporter

Lady Mustangs sweep dual match

Sweetwater swept a dual match in volleyball here on Tuesday as it defeated both San Angelo Grape Creek and Coahoma. Sweetwater won 25-14, 25-16 in its match vs. Grape Creek and beat Coahoma in four sets by 26-24, 19-25, 25-17 and 25-22 as the Lady Mustangs improved to 5-0 at home.
SWEETWATER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy