Nintendo Has "No Plans" For A Switch Price Drop In America
Earlier this week, Nintendo announced it would be reducing the price of the base model Switch to £259/€269 across Europe, ahead of the OLED model launch on October 8th. If you happen to be located in the US and were hoping for something similar, it seems this won't be happening. Axios Gaming newsletter co-author, Stephen Totilo, has been in contact with Nintendo of America, and has been informed there'll be no price changes happening in this market.www.nintendolife.com
