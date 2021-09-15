CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo Has "No Plans" For A Switch Price Drop In America

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Nintendo announced it would be reducing the price of the base model Switch to £259/€269 across Europe, ahead of the OLED model launch on October 8th. If you happen to be located in the US and were hoping for something similar, it seems this won't be happening. Axios Gaming newsletter co-author, Stephen Totilo, has been in contact with Nintendo of America, and has been informed there'll be no price changes happening in this market.

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

Related
rpgsite.net

NIS America announces Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2 for Nintendo Switch and PC, including Makai Kindgom and ZHP

NIS America has announced Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2, a dual-pack for Nintendo Switch set to release in Spring 2022 that includes two classic NIS RPGs: Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound & ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman. Both titles are also set to release on PC via Steam individually, and the store pages for both Makai Kingdom and ZHP are now open.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

The Nintendo Switch firmware has been updated to version 13.0.0

It has been a couple of months since the Nintendo Switch last received a firmware update, and 5 months since the last time a major firmware update was released for the console. Most of the updates during the summer have been small ones, where bug fixes and stability improvements have been the focus.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Nintendo clarify Nintendo Switch price reduction is due to currency exchange rates

Update: After reports that Nintendo reduced the price of the original Nintendo Switch solely in anticipation of the Switch OLED Model, Nintendo has announced the reduction is instead due to “currency exchange rates in Europe.”. Speaking to Eurogamer earlier today, a Nintendo spokesperson revealed that “after carefully weighing up a...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Authority

The Nintendo Switch has finally received Bluetooth audio support

Nintendo has finally enabled Bluetooth audio on the Switch. The support comes via a system update for the consoles. The Nintendo Switch has been a roaring success for the Japanese giant since its introduction back in March 2017, delivering a hybrid home/handheld experience and loads of killer titles. It’s not perfect though, and one major omission for the longest time was Bluetooth audio.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Drop#Switch Lite#Oled#Axios Gaming#Nintendo Of America#European#Manufacturer
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Switch System Update 13.0.0 Is Now Live

The new Switch OLED model arrives next month and ahead of its release Nintendo has rolled out a sizable update - bumping the system firmware all the way up to version 13.0.0. In addition to this, 13.0.0 includes a dock update. This is for docks with a LAN port (specifically the one releasing alongside the new OLED model). There's now also an option to "maintain" the internet connection when your system is in Sleep Mode, and the setting is enabled by default. Control stick calibration has also been adjusted and there's now a way to check if your net connection is using 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz frequency.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

This Switch Case Lets You Store Eight Cartridges, Available Now From My Nintendo (Europe)

The latest My Nintendo freebie has arrived, and this one really reminds us of the good old Club Nintendo days. For 500 Platinum Points, you can now claim a special Nintendo Switch Card Case which stores up to eight cartridges at once – similar cases were often released for the 3DS when Club Nintendo was around, and we're so fond of them that we've held onto them ever since.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Video: Nintendo Drops A New Metroid Dread Commercial

We're just over three weeks away from the launch of and Nintendo's keeping the hype train rolling with a brand new commercial. You can check it out for yourself above; there's gameplay footage as you'd expect, a voiceover that tempts you into a purchase (not that we need any convincing), and even a quick spotlight for the new Nintendo Switch OLED which launches on the same day.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Sega Releases Its First Patch For Sonic Colors Ultimate On Nintendo Switch

When Sonic Colors Ultimate arrived on the Nintendo Switch a few weeks ago some players began encountering all sorts of issues. We had a look ourselves and were also able to replicate these issues by following certain steps. Although there were problems present in other versions of the game, the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
gameranx.com

Nintendo Has A New Secret Controller In The Works For The Nintendo Switch Platform

The Nintendo company has several different peripherals for the Nintendo Switch platform. Not only do we have the standard joy-cons, but there is the pro controller to more specific peripherals for games like the Ring Fit Adventure. However, it looks like we can soon add another potential controller into the mix. Unfortunately, we don’t have any information about this controller quite yet.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Trio of Major VIZ Nintendo Manga has Dropped

If you’re a fan of the Nintendo manga that VIZ has been publishing, there are three books out this week that you’ll want to give some consideration to. Let’s break down each:. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Vol. 9. Midna tells Link about the time before she came to...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Confidentiality filing reveals Nintendo is planning a new Switch controller

Nintendo is planning a new Switch controller which is likely to be revealed within the next six months, a confidentiality agreement has revealed. The mysterious new product, simply described as ‘game controller’, was submitted to the FCC recently accompanied by a number of letters requesting confidentiality on its details. The...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Rumour: It Looks Like Nintendo Will Soon Unveil A New Controller For Switch

A new FCC application suggests that a brand new Nintendo Switch controller may well be on the way, and it looks like it could be unveiled in the very near future. As spotted by Twitter user @SamusHunter2, the application is simply labelled as 'Nintendo Game controller' and was published for the first time today, 16th September 2021. FCC IDs are assigned to devices registered with the United States Federal Communications Commission and are required to legally sell a wireless device in the country.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Download: 16th September (Europe)

Ni no Kuni II! Cruis'n Blast! Eastward! SkateBIRD! TOEM!. The latest Nintendo Download update for Europe has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

New Kemco Sale Discounts Ten RPGs Across Switch And 3DS

Are you ready for yet another eShop sale from Kemco? Because here we are with yet another eShop sale from Kemco. Yes, the publisher has returned with another chance to pick up a range of RPGs on Switch and 3DS at discounted rates, slashing their prices by as much as 50%. We've got all the deals for you below (the sale is active for a limited time across Europe, North America and Australia):
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

PSA: Remember To Update Your Joy-Con, As Well As Your Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has released Version 13.0.0 for the Switch and as you've probably already seen by now, it adds Bluetooth audio support, updates the Switch OLED dock and much more. Since this update has gone live, users have also noticed a new update has been issued for the Switch Joy-Con controllers. Here's how you can perform this update:
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

The 'Castlevania Advance Collection' Has Been Rated For Switch In Taiwan

In June, it was discovered how a "Castlevania Advance Collection" had been rated by the Australian Classification Board. The publisher was listed as Konami and the author was 'M2' - best known in recent years for re-releasing various retro classics on the Switch. This followed with a PC version of the game being classified in South Korea.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy