Elmore County looks for first win of season against Tallassee
The Elmore County football team is still looking for its first win of the season, and it will have to overcome quite the challenge to get it this week. Elmore County (0-4, 0-2 in Class 5A, Region 4) travels to face rival Tallassee (1-2, 0-1) on Friday night at 7 p.m. The two teams have played each other every year since 1971, and Tallassee currently holds a 36-22-1 record against Elmore County in the matchup.www.tallasseetribune.com
