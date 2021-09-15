CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

No injuries reported after bus with 15 students on board ends up on parked car in New Jersey

ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

A school bus with 15 students on board was involved in a crash in Lakewood, New Jersey, on Tuesday morning.

The bus somehow ended up on top of an unoccupied parked car at the intersection of Forest Avenue and 11th Street before 8 a.m.

Fortunately no injuries were reported to the students on the bus.

Police are still investigating the cause and circumstances of the wreck.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 732-363-0200.

Local news organization The Lakewood Scoop was the first to report the crash.

ALSO READ | Boyfriend of missing Long Island native issues statement through lawyer

Brian Laundrie's attorney, Steve Bertolino, issued a statement on the disappearance of Gabrielle Petito, 22.

Jus Lyn
5d ago

Lakewood driving again!Parents should already know WHO bus driver is and if qualified....The start of Lakewood school accidents again is unacceptable and typical of non- law abiding protocol of Jewish Lakewood. Time to stop the Law breaking and unlawful practices.

