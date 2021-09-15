No injuries reported after bus with 15 students on board ends up on parked car in New Jersey

A school bus with 15 students on board was involved in a crash in Lakewood, New Jersey, on Tuesday morning.

The bus somehow ended up on top of an unoccupied parked car at the intersection of Forest Avenue and 11th Street before 8 a.m.

Fortunately no injuries were reported to the students on the bus.

Police are still investigating the cause and circumstances of the wreck.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 732-363-0200.

Local news organization The Lakewood Scoop was the first to report the crash.

Brian Laundrie's attorney, Steve Bertolino, issued a statement on the disappearance of Gabrielle Petito, 22.

