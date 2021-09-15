CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Taiwan holds anti-invasion drill as China threat heightens

By JOHNSON LAI, HUIZHONG WU - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

JIADONG, Taiwan (AP) — An F-16 screeched across the sky then landed in pineapple fields in the southwestern corner of Taiwan to quickly refuel before taking off again. Four of the island's military aircraft were simulating what would happen in the event of an actual attack by China, which claims Taiwan as part of its own territory. The annual Han Guang exercises were smaller this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. China's People’s Liberation Army flies fighter jets toward Taiwan on a near-daily basis in an effort to intimidate and harass the island’s air forces.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
Daily Mail

China sends 19 nuclear bombers and fighter jets into Taiwan’s airspace for ‘invasion’ war games in Beijing's latest show of force

Taiwan's air force was scrambled on Sunday to respond to a major Chinese military incursion into their 'air defence identification zone' of 19 aircraft which included several nuclear-capable bombers. Taiwanese authorities have condemned repeated incursions by the Chinese air force over the past year, but the latest Chinese mission was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Military Aircraft#Anti#Jiadong#Ap#People S Liberation Army
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan calls EU for trade talks amid rising Chinese threats

Taipei [Taiwan] September 17 (ANI): Taiwan on Friday called on the European Union (EU) for trade talks after the bloc wanted to bolster its trade relationship with the Indo-Pacific region, local media reported. "Taiwan called for pre-negotiation work to start on a possible Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) after the EU...
ECONOMY
Middletown Press

Taiwan drills military as concerns over China grow

JIADONG, Taiwan (AP) — The F-16 screeched across the sky Wednesday before landing on a highway cut through pineapple fields in southwestern Taiwan to refuel quickly and take off again. The Taiwanese military exercise envisioned a Chinese attack taking out the island's main airfields, necessitating the use of rural roads...
MILITARY
The Independent

US Navy SEALs, Cyprus special forces hold anti-terror drill

Members of the U.S. navy’s elite special forces SEAL unit joined Cypriot underwater demolition soldiers on Friday in a joint drill to hone skills in countering terrorist hijackings at sea.The exercise involved teams of U.S. and Cypriot special forces re-taking a ship controlled by terrorists.Cypriot Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides said after the drill that Cyprus and the U.S. are on the same “strategic path” to ensure security and stability in a turbulent region.He said close cooperation between the two countries’ special forces in the past two years aims to achieve peak preparedness in order to deal with “asymmetrical threats...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
realcleardefense.com

Will the U.S. Navy Defend Taiwan From China?

Talk of a ‘prolonged counterinsurgency’ suggests otherwise. Robert O’Brien and Alexander Gray’s strategizing on “How to Deter China From Invading Taiwan” (op-ed, Sept. 16) has the redolence of a waffle. A year or two back, the authors might have written of the U.S. Seventh Fleet positioning itself in the Taiwan Strait, blockading, intercepting or possibly sinking a Chinese amphibious flotilla destined for the beaches of Taiwan.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Taiwan Lands Fighters on Highway as Annual Drills Reach Peak

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwanese fighter jets landed on a makeshift runway on a highway strip on Wednesday overseen by President Tsai Ing-wen as annual drills reached their peak, skills that would be needed in the event China attacks and targets Taiwan's vulnerable air bases. China has been ramping up its military...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wcn247.com

China affirms UN peacekeeping role with multinational drills

QUESHAN, China (AP) — China has emphasized its role in United Nations peacekeeping operations with its hosting of multinational exercises that ended Wednesday. The 10 day-long drills in the central province of Henan featured around 1,000 troops from China, Mongolia, Pakistan and Thailand. They practiced armed escorts, security patrols, construction of temporary bases, civilian protection and counterterrorism. Chinese weapons, equipment and facilities were in the forefront throughout the exercises, underscoring the country's standing as the largest contributor of peacekeeping forces among the seven permanent members of the U.N. Security Council. China has the world's largest standing military.
CHINA
coloradopolitics.com

SLOAN | World order coddles China over Taiwan

Did you see this one? Right there on the bottom of the front page of last weekend’s Wall Street Journal, the story of how Colorado’s Regis Jesuit High School, in an innocent and quite well-intentioned effort to expose its students to international affairs, applied to the United Nations for authorization to attend its Commission on the Status of Women. What one would think would be a rather rote and straightforward administrative request hit a snag when the school was informed that it had bitterly offended the People’s Republic of China. Their crime? Buried on their website was an article from a year or so earlier about one of their students joining a group called the Girl Up Teen Advocacy Board, which included, the article said, girls from countries all over the world including — prepare yourself — Taiwan. Unless Regis repented of this awful deed by “correcting” the reference to read “Taiwan, Province of China”, there was no way they could have the honor of attending the UN Commission.
U.K.
stlouisnews.net

US Backs Lithuania in Row With China Over Taiwan

The United States is backing Lithuania in the face of what American officials describe as China's "coercive behavior" after Vilnius recently became the first European country since 2003 to allow Taiwan to open a representative office. On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis...
FOREIGN POLICY
wtaq.com

Ukraine, U.S. to hold joint military drills

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine and the United State will start joint military exercises in western Ukraine next week, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Thursday, days after Belarus and Russian staged large-scale drills that have concerned neighbouring countries. The “Zapad-2021” war games ran on Russia and Belarus’ western flanks, including...
MILITARY
wcn247.com

AP Interview: UN chief warns China, US to avoid new Cold War

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the United Nations is warning of a potential new Cold War if the United States and China don't repair their relationship. He calls that relationship between the two large and deeply influential countries “completely dysfunctional.” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to The Associated Press this weekend ahead of this week’s annual United Nations gathering of world leaders. He said the world’s two major economic powers should be cooperating on climate and negotiating more robustly on trade and technology. He says they should be working together even given persisting disputes about human rights, economics, online security and disputes over sovereignty in the South China Sea.
FOREIGN POLICY
wcn247.com

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say they have found no evidence that the country’s main intelligence service’s computers were hacked, after a U.S.-based private cybersecurity company alerted them of a suspected breach of its internal networks by a Chinese hacking group. The Insikt Group says it alerted Indonesia after detecting malware servers operated by the so-called Mustang Panda group communicating with hosts inside Indonesian government networks. The group says the activity targeted the Badan Intelijen Negara, or BIN, intelligence agency as well as nine other Indonesian government agencies. BIN's deputy chief says the report was investigated and no breach was found.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy