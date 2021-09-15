CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Day promises changes to Ohio State defense after loss

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day on Tuesday vowed changes to the defense following the Buckeyes’ home loss to Oregon this past Saturday.

Day didn’t give specifics but also was non-committal about whether defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs would continue to call defensive plays after Ohio State lost its first game at home since 2017.

“No hard decisions have been made that way,” Day told reporters.

“It’s not just a single game, it’s a little bit of a pattern,” Day said. “We took a long, hard look the last 48 hours at everything that’s going on, and certainly going to make some adjustments here, not only of how we’re attacking other offenses, but also just structurally, how we’re doing our day-to-day operations.”

The Buckeyes dropped six spots to No. 9 after giving up 35 points and 269 rushing yards — 505 overall — to the Ducks. The Buckeyes gave up 203 rushing yards in their season-opening win at Minnesota.

OSU has given up 118 points in its last three games, including the loss to Alabama in January’s CFP national championship game.

“When you look at the results over the last couple games and then coming off last year, it’s not what we expect here,” Day said, adding he’s had “honest” conversations with his coaches.

“I wouldn’t say they’re uncomfortable. They’re real. … I have no problem having those kinds of conversations. It’s pretty simple, to see what needs to get fixed,” Day said.

Coombs is in the second season of his second stint at Ohio State. He took over solo DC duties after the retirement of Greg Mattison in 2020. He also was the cornerbacks coach and assistant defensive coordinator under Urban Meyer from 2012-17.

Ohio State hosts Tulsa in a nonconference game Saturday.

–Field Level Media

