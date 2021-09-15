CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Juvenile left with life-threatening injuries after shooting

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- A juvenile is left with life-threatening injuries and two others are injured following a shooting in Richmond on Tuesday night.

According to Richmond Police, just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, there were multiple calls for a person who was shot in the 2000 block of Creighton Road.

RPD arrived at the scene to find three gunshot victims.

An adult male was shot with non-life-threatening injuries, a juvenile male was shot with non-life-threatening injuries and another juvenile male was shot with life-threatening injuries.

Kal-El-74
5d ago

My deepest condolences to the families of these boys. What is it with you kids killing one another? To the shooter you aren’t a man, ma gun doesn’t fix your problems it just intensified complicates it. The day you decide to take a life is the day you lost your humanity.

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

