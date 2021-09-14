Lynnfield field hockey falls at home to CAL foe Triton

LYNNFIELD ― Lynnfield’s field hockey team fell to the Triton Vikings 2-0 on the Pioneers’ home turf Tuesday evening.

Fans watching may have predicted a different result, as for the first two quarters Lynnfield controlled possession and created some quality scoring chances. However, the Pioneers defending on corners would prove to be their downfall.

Lynnfield head coach Samantha Pindara said after the match that the Pioneers knew that Triton was a quality team that could capitalize off of corners. Still, she was happy with the performances of her players.

“I think, (looking at the) game as a whole, (I) couldn’t have asked them to work any harder,” said Pindara. “They were all over the field. They were communicating. They were doing a lot of the things we have been working on for the last three weeks. We have a lot to do, but we have a lot to work with so it’s a lot of positives moving forward.”

Triton had a chance to show off its prowess on corners one minute into the match, but was denied by goalie Charlotte Radulski. For the rest of the first half, Lynnfield gathered a majority of possessions. as it tried to get on the scoreboard. Throughout the half, Georgia Milne made some impressive interceptions to jumpstart the Pioneers’ attack.

Lynnfield was able to distribute the ball well throughout the half, but Triton’s goalie Sophie Chapman was able to make an impressive save with five minutes left in the second quarter to keep the score level at 0-0. The Pioneers had another opportunity with just over two minutes left in the half, but a shot sailed wide of the net as Triton was able to withstand the pressure.

As the third quarter began Lynnfield attempted to maintain its level of play, but as the clock neared nine minutes, the Vikings started to step on the gas pedal. Madison Hillick sent a shot wide before assisting on Paige Leavitt’s goal at 5:25, which put the Vikings ahead, 1-0. Triton continued to find success on the counter and gained possession in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings finally struck off a corner with Madison Hillick securing the second goal of the match for Triton.

Pindara said after the match that things did change after halftime for her side.

“I think in the first half we had more opportunities; even in the third quarter we had more opportunities in the offensive end,” said Pindara. “Then, (in) the fourth quarter they seemed to be controlling the ball a little bit more and that’s field hockey.”

Lynnfield (0-1-1) faces off against Rockport on Thursday.

