CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

US Army requiring active-duty soldiers to get COVID-19 vaccine

WHEC TV-10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a statement, the Army surgeon general said it's "a matter of life and death." Service members can be exempt from being vaccinated if they have a legitimate medical, religious, or administrative reason.

www.whec.com

Comments / 2

Related
MilitaryTimes

Airborne soldiers are testing the Army’s newest squad fighting vehicle

Soldiers with the 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions recently kicked the tires of the Army’s new Infantry Squad Vehicle at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The ISV is being brought into the ground vehicle fleet to give ground-pounders a break, helping them cover terrain in a small insertion vehicle rather than hoofing the entire journey by foot.
FORT BRAGG, NC
aerotechnews.com

U.S. Navy accepts 100th on-time delivery of AH-1 Viper

The U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Systems Command recognized an impressive production streak this week with the 100th on-time delivery of the AH-1Z Viper, the Marine’s attack helicopter. The Viper is built by Bell Textron at the company’s Amarillo, Texas, assembly center. “Of all of the domestic AH-1Zs delivered to date,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#U S Army#Secdef#Service#Usarmy
americanmilitarynews.com

Marine who blasted military leaders over Afghanistan forced to undergo mental health check; expects court-martial

Stuart Scheller, the U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant colonel who was relieved of his command after demanding accountability from military leaders over the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, announced that he had been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after he arrived at work on Monday. Scheller said he now expects to be investigated for his critical remarks and potentially court-martialed.
MILITARY
Military.com

The Last Combat Soldier to Leave Vietnam Was Killed in the 9/11 Attacks

Max Beilke was in the Army for 20 years already by the time he deployed to Vietnam in 1972. His time there would be much shorter than the many others who did tours in the Vietnam War. His last day in Vietnam was the U.S. military’s last day in Vietnam. What made his last footstep on Vietnamese soil so unique was that it was captured on tape for the world to see.
MILITARY
KWTX

Fort Hood: Soldiers execute short-notice deployment

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) -If the US Army is called to defend America or its allies, some soldiers of Fort Hood will be better prepared to go into battle than others. Soldiers with Fort Hood’s Rattler Troop 2nd Squadron 3d Cavalry Regiment, trained on how to load three eight-wheeled 18-ton Stryker vehicles aboard the Air Force’s massive C-5M Galaxy as Airmen from Dover Air Force Base, Del., trained how to chaining and securing the heavy gear so it wouldn’t come loose in flight.
FORT HOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
americanmilitarynews.com

Marine kicked out of military for refusing to wear mask, take COVID vaccine

A Marine corporal was discharged from the Corps after she refused to comply with the recently-imposed mask mandate and rejected the COVID-19 vaccine. According to a video shared by Marine veteran and Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel, Cpl. Whitney McHaffie was kicked out of the Marine Corps despite her religious objection to wearing a mask and receiving the vaccine. Military.com reported that she later sought a religious exemption for the vaccine, but it was not resolved by the time she received a general discharge under honorable conditions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

U.S. Army sets deadline for COVID-19 vaccination

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Active-duty units of the U.S. Army must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 15 or face discipline, the branch announced Tuesday. After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in August, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin directed all service branches to move forward with plans to vaccinate their members.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army troops have 3 months to get COVID-19 vaccine or may get kicked out

All active-duty soldiers in the U.S. Army must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 15 or they could be kicked out of the military, the U.S. Army said in an email to American Military News on Tuesday. Reserve and National Guard units must be fully vaccinated by June 30, 2022.
MILITARY
UPI News

Marines advancing anti-ship missile as part of force modernization plan

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The Marine Corps is moving forward with developing a ship-killing missile that's central to a long-range restructuring of the military, the branch said Tuesday. The Marine Corps Systems Command's Long Range Fires program has acquired ​​Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System, or NMESIS, an anti-ship missile...
MILITARY
kxnet.com

Air Force releases COVID vaccine guidelines for active duty, guard

After Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all Department of Defense service members last month, guidelines for the Air Force have been released. According to a press release, active duty members must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 2, and National Guard and Air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
allongeorgia.com

Justine Gladney, US Army Soldier

Seventeen days after graduation from Chattooga High School Justine Gladney will be attending Basic Training for the United States Army. When asked what being a United States soldier meant to her Gladney said, “being a part of something that is greater than myself, greater than all of us really, to support our country is a wonderful opportunity that I have been blessed with. Being a soldier to me means loyalty, trust, selflessness, and a lot of hard work put forward for our country, the American people, and everything that our country stands for. Everything that the United States Army has and will provide me with is unreal. Protecting and standing for my country has always been a dream of mine.”
MILITARY
newsitem.com

The Latest: US army: Afghan evacuees in Germany get vaccines

BERLIN — The U.S. military says it has completed an effort to vaccinate evacuees from Afghanistan against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox at two sites in Germany. The military’s 86th Airlift Wing said Monday the shots were administered to more than 8,800 evacuees over three days “out of an abundance of caution” and at the request of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MILITARY
Charlottesville Tomorrow

‘As soon as they arrive they get killed’ — former Iraqi translator for U.S. Army describes the slow and gut-wrenching process of immigrating from a war zone

This is the second installment of a multi-part series, in Razul’s own words, as told to Erin O’Hare. If you missed the first part, you can read it here. In the next installment of his resettlement story, Tony Razul, a former translator for the United States Army and allied troops in Iraq, lays out just how tedious and frustrating it can be to apply for a Special Immigrant Visa. The SIV program for Iraqis, established in 2006, failed miserably in its original form, Razul explains, and even though Congress overhauled it a couple years later and added a program for Afghans, those applying for SIVs come up against many layers of red tape that almost never lead to a straight, or even meandering, path away from a dangerous situation.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy