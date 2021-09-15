Void Kandy – “Feel Out Loud”
“Feel Out Loud” is a creative, melodic track from Void Kandy, off the Reno-based artist’s new album, The One You Want. A quaint guitar line expands quickly alongside prickly key-laden bursts and hypnotic vocals, feeling like a hooky fusion of psych-pop and Krautrock. The “feel out loud,” hook consumes with hazy, reflective vocals and funk-tinged guitar pulsations. The project of Ezra Klitsie, Void Kandy impresses with inventive aesthetic charm and a knack for hooky, memorable melodies, evident by “Feel Out Loud” and other highlights throughout The One You Want.www.obscuresound.com
