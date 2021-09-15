Void Kandy – “Feel Out Loud”

A darkly memorable ambient release from Italian artist Abiura (aka Daniele Vergine), Hauntology succeeds with its chilling soundscapes. The 31-minute album was constructed as a single track, split into six sections. Among the most striking is the second track, “Blurred Memories of a Lost Identity.” Following the minimalist opener, “Blurred Memories of a Lost Identity” incorporates a haunting vocal addition and subtle melodic additions, over the constant backing glimmer. The vocal work is set in a spacious cathedral-like setting, the flickering keys/synths weaving inward at points alongside drip-drop sound effects. The 31-minute ambient experience is haunting and cinematic, providing a treat for fans of the genre.

