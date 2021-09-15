No Romance – “Unfold”
A darkly invigorating synth-pop track, “Unfold” is a recent track from Berlin-based trio No Romance. Off the Unfold EP, the self-titled track wows with a bustling array of misty synths amidst a pulsing dance-friendly rhythm section. The vocals initially tout a sort of nonchalance, escalating with fervency rounding the two-minute mark as the track’s textural hold becomes more present. The dark, gliding synths thereafter lead into a hypnotic final minute, rich with rhythmic and synth-forward textures.www.obscuresound.com
