Hux Flux – “Don’t Wanna”

By ObscureSound
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish rockers Hux Flux exhilarate throughout the track “Don’t Wanna,” wasting no time with blistering guitars into the intro. Suave vocals creep inward thereafter, exuding a glam-friendly vibe reminiscent of T. Rex. The chorus’ first reveal hits right at the oen-minute turn, escalating vocal fervency and guitar involvement. “I don’t wanna,” the vocals repeat amidst clanging guitar distortion, a section that consumes each time through. The garage-rock fuzz and soaring vocal intensity converge for quality results; “Don’t Wanna” shows very well from Hux Flux.

#Guitars#Swedish
