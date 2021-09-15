Hux Flux – “Don’t Wanna”
Swedish rockers Hux Flux exhilarate throughout the track “Don’t Wanna,” wasting no time with blistering guitars into the intro. Suave vocals creep inward thereafter, exuding a glam-friendly vibe reminiscent of T. Rex. The chorus’ first reveal hits right at the oen-minute turn, escalating vocal fervency and guitar involvement. “I don’t wanna,” the vocals repeat amidst clanging guitar distortion, a section that consumes each time through. The garage-rock fuzz and soaring vocal intensity converge for quality results; “Don’t Wanna” shows very well from Hux Flux.www.obscuresound.com
