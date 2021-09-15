Hux Flux – “Don’t Wanna”

Hip hop artist HymnWho has a new single out ahead of his upcoming new project out this weekend. The song’s got an interesting blend of rock and dance style. Lyrically it’s about loving on someone, and that being the only thing that matters to you. The world is waiting to know about this person but you’re the only one that knows them in such a special way. Stay tuned for HymnWho’s album “Retroactive Phenomenon” coming up.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO