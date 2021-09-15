Son of Johan – “On Repeat”

Gabby Barrett had the cutest little helper during her sound check in Hastings, Minnesota. The “I Hope” singer, 21, shared a photo of her daughter on stage, “chewing on mamas mic, & sittin in daddy’s guitar case 😍,” she captioned her post on Instagram. Fans gushed over the “too cute” picture in the comments, noticing how she’s “already taking after her mama and daddy” at less than 1 year old. Barrett tied the knot with fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner, 25, in 2019. The happy couple welcomed their first child together, Baylah May Foehner, on January 18.

HASTINGS, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO