Son of Johan – “On Repeat”
A catchy track with a playful bass-y bounce and synth work, “On Repeat” is a new track from Son of Johan, an artist from Malmö, Sweden. “I feel like I’m in a dream,” the vocals open, complemented by a bass-fronted suaveness and key-aided background. “Why the hell are they okay with it?” is joined by a buzzing guitar distortion, adding some bluesy flair. Past the three-minute mark, a heavy bass line and reflective synth are joined by a bouncy piano and eventual guitar lingering, showing off a melodic culmination of the various parts presented. “On Repeat” easily gets stuck in one’s head.www.obscuresound.com
