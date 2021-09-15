CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Son of Johan – “On Repeat”

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA catchy track with a playful bass-y bounce and synth work, “On Repeat” is a new track from Son of Johan, an artist from Malmö, Sweden. “I feel like I’m in a dream,” the vocals open, complemented by a bass-fronted suaveness and key-aided background. “Why the hell are they okay with it?” is joined by a buzzing guitar distortion, adding some bluesy flair. Past the three-minute mark, a heavy bass line and reflective synth are joined by a bouncy piano and eventual guitar lingering, showing off a melodic culmination of the various parts presented. “On Repeat” easily gets stuck in one’s head.

obscuresound.com

No Romance – “Unfold”

A darkly invigorating synth-pop track, “Unfold” is a recent track from Berlin-based trio No Romance. Off the Unfold EP, the self-titled track wows with a bustling array of misty synths amidst a pulsing dance-friendly rhythm section. The vocals initially tout a sort of nonchalance, escalating with fervency rounding the two-minute mark as the track’s textural hold becomes more present. The dark, gliding synths thereafter lead into a hypnotic final minute, rich with rhythmic and synth-forward textures.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Jafet Ayala – “Silent Company” (feat. Chavela, Brianna Michelle & IRA)

A stirring production spanning soulful pop and spacey synth-driven intensity, “Silent Company” comes from San Antonio-based producer and songwriter Jafet Ayala. Three artists — Chavela, Briana Michelle, and IRA — contribute vocals, all with stylish differentiation. The smooth soulful pop of the first minute+ expands steadily into a charismatic rock-forward crooner, adorned thereafter with synths as the excellent hip-hop section appears. Soulful guitar whimpers add to the consuming mix, as the track drives off with a frenzied synth solo. “Silent Company” is a powerful, eclectic production from Ayala.
MUSIC
Wrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Leaks ‘Racist’ Attack

Marty Jannetty is always a subject to controversy owing to everything he says on his posts on social media. Marty Jannetty made headlines for the wrong reasons last year when he admitted to killing a man when he was a teenager. The man attempted to sexually assault him. Jannetty, later on, said it was just a professional wrestling angle.
WWE
Billboard

Frank Ocean Carries Green Robotic Baby at 2021 Met Gala: See Photos

Frank Ocean brought a green robotic baby with him to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday evening (Sept. 13). The reclusive R&B star wore a black Dreamcore cap that kept his neon-green hair under wraps as well as a black Prada jacket, similar to the nylon gabardine anorak jacket he wore at the 2019 Met Gala. Ocean's new independent American luxury brand Homer recently partnered with Prada on a collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
talesbuzz.com

UK homeowner finds doll with chilling message inside wall

A UK man made a shocking discovery inside a wall of his newly acquired home — a spooky doll holding a note declaring that she had stabbed the previous owners back in 1961. “Thank you for freeing me!” reads the note schoolteacher Jonathan Lewis, 32, found with “Emily” in a plastered-up cavity under the stairs in his Walton house, the Liverpool Echo reported.
U.K.
The Bobby Bones Show

Gabby Barrett Shares Cute Pic Of Her Daughter On Stage During Sound Check

Gabby Barrett had the cutest little helper during her sound check in Hastings, Minnesota. The “I Hope” singer, 21, shared a photo of her daughter on stage, “chewing on mamas mic, & sittin in daddy’s guitar case 😍,” she captioned her post on Instagram. Fans gushed over the “too cute” picture in the comments, noticing how she’s “already taking after her mama and daddy” at less than 1 year old. Barrett tied the knot with fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner, 25, in 2019. The happy couple welcomed their first child together, Baylah May Foehner, on January 18.
HASTINGS, MN
talesbuzz.com

Steven’s odd habits leave 90 Day Fiance fans feeling weird

Steven Johnston from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is really creeping out viewers with his eccentric habits. While jumping into a pool fully clothed is a bit out there, his child-like actions only scratched the surface of his odd behavior. The 25-year-old Mormon from Utah is not winning over...
TV SERIES
97.9 WGRD

Pearl Jam Add Former Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist to Lineup

Fans in attendance for Pearl Jam’s headlining set at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, N.J. witnessed the debut of the band’s newest touring guitarist, former Red Hot Chili Pepper Josh Klinghoffer. According to Consequence, a representative for Pearl Jam confirmed that Klinghoffer has been added as a touring musician,...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
sciencetimes.com

A Support to World of Autism, Johan Hajji

Johan Hajji is one half of the partnership that is leading UpperKey, a thriving PropTech success, through vastly trying times. Despite the challenges of the moment, he continues to engineer solutions that mean he consistently comes out on top. Johan Hajji learned, from a very early age, that hard work...
HEALTH
obscuresound.com

Blake Red – “The Cradle”

Chicago-based artist Blake Red unleashes a heavy alt-rock sound on “The Cradle,” the title track from her EP of the same name. “The other side,” Red repeats with vigor throughout, the electric guitar distortion converging with passionate percussive frenzy. The two-minute turn sees a catching, dark twist with a Halloween-friendly flair, the demon references evolving into an ’80s-friendly guitar solo. The “I’m coming back to life,” outro caps the track off on an aptly energetic note. “The Cradle” shows a consuming dark alt-rock sound, nicely epitomizing the EP’s sound, streaming below:
CHICAGO, IL
obscuresound.com

Sage. – “Stray Cat” (feat. Young Wabo)

Taking root in funk, jazz, and hip-hop, “Stray Cat” is a fun new track from Orlando-based trio Sage., alongside Young Wabo‘s consuming final-minute verse. “Stray Cat” explores scat singing and brassy soaring to start alongside funky guitar-laden vibrancy. “Let’s go away to a place where lovers grow,” the smooth initial vocals let out. “We could kick it back, relax, and cruise,” signals a peppy rise, capped off by a punctuating brass-heavy expression. The pulsing brass during the chorus hooks, as does Young Wabo’s concluding verse. “Stray Cat” is a fun, eclectic production from Sage. and Young Wabo.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Void Kandy – “Feel Out Loud”

“Feel Out Loud” is a creative, melodic track from Void Kandy, off the Reno-based artist’s new album, The One You Want. A quaint guitar line expands quickly alongside prickly key-laden bursts and hypnotic vocals, feeling like a hooky fusion of psych-pop and Krautrock. The “feel out loud,” hook consumes with hazy, reflective vocals and funk-tinged guitar pulsations. The project of Ezra Klitsie, Void Kandy impresses with inventive aesthetic charm and a knack for hooky, memorable melodies, evident by “Feel Out Loud” and other highlights throughout The One You Want.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Abiura – “Blurred Memories of a Lost Identity”

A darkly memorable ambient release from Italian artist Abiura (aka Daniele Vergine), Hauntology succeeds with its chilling soundscapes. The 31-minute album was constructed as a single track, split into six sections. Among the most striking is the second track, “Blurred Memories of a Lost Identity.” Following the minimalist opener, “Blurred Memories of a Lost Identity” incorporates a haunting vocal addition and subtle melodic additions, over the constant backing glimmer. The vocal work is set in a spacious cathedral-like setting, the flickering keys/synths weaving inward at points alongside drip-drop sound effects. The 31-minute ambient experience is haunting and cinematic, providing a treat for fans of the genre.
MUSIC
entertainium.co

Review: Live, Die, Repeat in Deathloop

Arkane have become well known for their innovative games in recent years, from the brilliant Dishonored series to their reimagined, System Shock-esque Prey. The Dishonored series in particular I absolutely adore, and I still hold out hope that we’ll eventually see a Dishonored 3. Arkane’s newest game, Deathloop, is a substantially different game from those which preceded it. It shows clear lineage from what came before it, but makes significantly different choices. Full of satisfying stealth and combat, huge sprawling levels and an interesting multilayered story, Deathloop is truly one of a kind.
VIDEO GAMES

