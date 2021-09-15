CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Garbanotas – “Hey Love”

By ObscureSound
obscuresound.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLithuanian rock group Garbanotas present a shifty psych-rocker with the consuming track “Hey Love.” Hazy, elongated guitar tones set a contemplative beginning. Dreamy vocals accompany, fittingly. From there, the track grows with vigor, the guitar work and vocals intensifying in unison. A steady rock-forward pulse emerges just prior to two minutes in, seamlessly accelerating the track’s energy. The “still waiting,” vocal section leads into an enthusiastic “hey, love!” snippet that enthralls amidst ever-changing guitar characteristics. “Hey Love” ebbs and flows with captivating melodic cohesion, emphasizing the band’s sturdy psych-rock appeal.

